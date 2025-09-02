Quentin Johnston fantasy football injury update: Will Chargers WR be available for Week 1 game vs. Chiefs in Brazil?

Quentin Johnston is expected to play an important role for the LA Chargers in the 2025 season. However, there were some concerns around the Chargers' wideout heading into their Week 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

Johnson had been in the concussion protocols after an injury he sustained in a preseason game against the LA Rams. However, the Chargers have received some good news on their receiver.

Quentin Johnston injury update for Week 1 clash vs. Chiefs

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston - Source: Imagn

As things stand, Quentin Johnston is questionable to play against the Chiefs on Friday. However, the receiver has fully cleared the concussion protocols, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed on Monday.

Fantasy football fans who want to pick Johnston in Week 1 should wait for the player's status to change to active before drafting him.

Johnston took a hit from Rams defender Tanner Ingle during a preseason game on Aug. 16, while attempting to catch a deep ball from Justin Herbert. There was concern around the wideout, who lay motionless on the field for a few minutes.

Johnston eventually sat up after a few minutes and looked frustrated, slamming his gloves on the ground before exiting on the cart. It was later reported that the Chargers' WR suffered a concussion and had to be carted off the field. He was taken to a local hospital for X-rays and further evaluation.

Harbaugh gave an update on Johnston after the game.

"That's never a good thing, but the way it looked there at the time looked like it could have been a lot worse," Harbaugh said. "He was talking, he remembered the play, he was moving good. So, in that way, it's a good thing."

The Chargers took Johnston in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. He has recorded 1,142 yards and 10 touchdowns on 93 receptions across two years with the team.

