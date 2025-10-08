"Questionable calls": Jason Kelce points finger at NFL referee after Broncos end Eagles' undefeated streak in Week 5

The Philadelphia Eagles' winning streak ended after a 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in their Week 5 clash on Sunday. The Eagles' first loss of the season wasn't without controversy, as several refereeing decisions have come under scrutiny after the game.

Several Eagles fans believe the team was undone by some dubious refereeing decisions and former Philadelphia center Jason Kelce highlighted one of those calls on his "New Heights" podcast with his brother Travis.

"Questionable calls, missed opportunity for some calls and things that," Jason said. "The Eagles had a big play down the field to Devonte Smith, which was called back because two guys were in motion at once. Missed call on the A.J. Brown connection... with the game on the line, that's a hard call to see and make in real time.

"I usually side with officials not calling it. I'm usually more in favor of officials staying out of the way and end-of-game situations like that. But obviously, because they happen to the Eagles, I wish they had called it, but I can't be that guy, which I kind of am."

One of the calls that was scrutinized after the loss came on the penultimate play of the game when Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looked for tight end Dallas Goedert near the goal line.

Broncos safety JL Skinner seemingly interfered with Goedert on the play, which looked like a defensive pass interference and would have given the Eagles the ball deep in Broncos territory. However, the play was not flagged and the pass fell incomplete.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni reflected on controversial calls in first loss of the season against Denver

While the Eagles fans were enraged with the decisions, especially the no-call on the Dallas Goedert interference, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni didn't blame the referees for their first loss of the season.

"Yeah, obviously, I've been around this long enough where calls, they balance each other out," Sirianni said. "I know sometimes there's always going to be like, 'Well, we get screwed in this one.' I don't think that way.

"They all balance each other out. You're going to get some that you think you should get, you're going to get some that's going to go against you sometimes as well, so those guys do the best they can do and take a lot of pride in that."

The Eagles had nine penalties for 55 yards, while the Broncos were penalized 12 times for 121 yards.

