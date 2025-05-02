Quincy Riley shares why Saints' fourth-round draft call was special to ex-Louisville CB

Quincy Riley opened up about how it was special for him to be finally selected in the NFL Draft. The 23-year-old CB had a remarkable time in his college career and was the second-team All-ACC in 2024.

Riley became the 131st pick in the fourth round as the New Orleans Saints drafted him. The ex-Louisville CB reflected on why his selection was special by sharing a few videos on his Instagram account.

On Thursday, the newly selected NFL star posted a video, giving a glimpse of his "NFL" tattoo on his thigh. Along with the video, he wrote:

"3 years ago!"

Still from Quincy Riley's Instagram story/21quincyriley

Along with that, he posted a few more videos, sharing how his game improved over the years. He posted a video of his practice session, calling it "garbage."

"Man I was garbage," he wrote in the caption of the IG post.

Still from Quincy Riley's Instgram story/@21quincyriley

In another IG post, Quincy Riley shared a video of how hard work over the years helped him with his game.

"Reps paying off"," he wrote in the IG story.

Still from Quincy Riley's Instgram story/@21quincyriley

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Saints also selected Kelvin Banks Jr. as the ninth overall pick in the first round, and then in the second round, they selected Tyler Shough as the 40th overall pick.

In the third round, the Saints picked Vernon Broughton as the 71st pick and Jonas Sanker as the 93rd pick. Prior to Quincy Riley, the team also picked Danny Stutsman as the 112th pick.

Quincy Riley called it a "dream come true" moment after being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft

Quincy Riley played for Louisville last season. Following his selection in the NFL, his college football team shared a joint post with the CB on Instagram, in which the 23-year-old shared an emotional message recapping his journey playing for the college team and also talked about how important it was for him to join the NFL team. He called it a dream-come-true moment, saying:

"Hearing my name being picked felt like a dream come true."

Meanwhile, in one of his interviews after the NFL draft selection, he reflected on confidence with his game, saying (via Crescent City Sports):

“I can make plays in zone or man coverage—get in somebody’s face and lock ’em up. I’m a leader and I’m passionate about the game. My teammates are going to love me.”

In college football, Riley initially played for Middle Tennessee from 2019 to 2021 and then for Louisville from 2022 and is now preparing to start his NFL journey.

