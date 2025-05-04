Quinn Ewers' agent claims NFL teams' explanation for Texas QB's draft slide was "chickensh*t"

Quinn Ewers entered the 2025 NFL Draft with hopes of being one of the top quarterbacks selected this year. It apparently didn't work out the way that he was hoping after being selected in the seventh round by the Miami Dolphins with the 231st overall pick. He was the 13th and final quarterback drafted this year.

Ad

His agent Ron Slavin reportedly reached out to many teams to inquire about Ewers ultimately slid into the final round of the draft. He told ESPN's Todd Archer what he found out about their thought process of passing on him several times, according to Pro Footballk Talk.

Slavin stated:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They thought he was a third or fourth round pick, but too big of a name to be a clipboard holder. Which I think is chickensh*t."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This creates an interesting situation for Quinn Ewers, as apparently many teams graded him as a mid-round pick, but also believed that he would need some time to develop his game before becoming a potential starter. Calling him "too big of a name" to be a back up may be a direct result of the NIL era, according to PFT.

Ewers was already a college football star with the Texas Longhorns, so some teams may have been concerned with how would handle no longer being in the spotlight and going back to a developmental prospect. It's possible that this could also explain why Shedeur Sanders slid all the way to the fifth round after initially being expected to be a top-ten overall pick.

Ad

In the end, Ewers landed with the Miami Dolphins, where his situation as a back up is better than it would be for most other teams. If his goal is to find playing time, he has a real chance of finding it behind Tua Tagovailoa, who has an extensive injury history.

Quinn Ewers rookie outlook with Dolphins

Quinn Ewers

While Quinn Ewers may have been picked much later on in the 2025 NFL Draft than what he was hoping for, he actually landed in a better situation than he would have been in with most other teams. It was never realistic that he would earn an immediate starting role in his rookie season, but the Miami Dolphins' quarterback situation offers him a legitimate path to get on the field at some point.

Tua Tagovailoa has completed a full season just once in his five years with the Dolphins so far, so his massive injury history suggests that he is unlikely to play in every game in the upcoming season. If Ewers can surpass Zach Wilson as their primary back-up this year, he may be called upon to start a game at some point and prove whether or not it was a mistake for him to slide in the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.