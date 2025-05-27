Quinn Ewers and gf Madelyn Barnes hit Miami beach before Dolphins OTAs begin

Rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers is gearing up to participate in OTAs with the Miami Dolphins this week. Off the field, Ewers, who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft, enjoyed his Memorial Day weekend off time with girlfriend Madelyn Barnes.

Barnes shared two photos on her Instagram story from their weekend in Miami Beach, Florida. In one photo, Ewers can be seen posing for the photo on a balcony with the beach in the background. In another photo, the couple took a selfie with the Atlantic Ocean as the perfect backdrop.

Quinn Ewers and girlfriend Madelyn Barnes enjoying time in Miami, Florida ahead of Dolphins OTA's. (Photos via Madelyn Barnes' Instagram Story)

After completing his collegiate career at Texas, he declared for the draft and while he was expected to be a mid-round selection, he slid to the seventh round. The Dolphins were interested in drafting a solid quarterback as starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has dealt with injury issues over the last few seasons.

Quinn Ewers' gf Madelyn Barnes celebrated his NFL draft moment

Quinn Ewers may have had to wait until the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft to hear his name called but still he enjoyed the moment he had long awaited. Ewers was at home in Texas, surrounded by his family and friends, when he finally received the call from the Dolphins that his NFL dreams were realized.

Madelyn Barnes celebrated his NFL draft selection with a heartfelt post on Instagram. Barnes celebrated the former Texas Longhorns quarterback and expressed her pride in his dedication both on and off the football field. She also shared her excitement for the next chapter in Miami, Florida.

"So incredibly proud and overjoyed!!" Barnes wrote. "Quinn, you are so deserving of this and a whole lot more! You’re the most driven, dedicated, and genuine man both on and off the field. I’m so excited for this journey and to watch you live out your dreams. GO DOLPHINS!!🐬🧡 Miami ain’t ready👏🏻😎💃🏻"

Madelyn Barnes and Quinn Ewers went public with their relationship in February 2023.

