Quinn Ewers' GF Madelyne Barnes reacts as Dolphins QB scores first NFL touchdown in Dolphins vs. Lions preseason game 

Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend, Madelyne Barnes, cheered on the NFL quarterback after his impressive performance on Saturday in the Miami Dolphins' preseason victory over the Detroit Lions.Ewers shone in the game and caught attention for his gameplay. He threw for 116 yards and recorded two touchdowns. The NFL and Miami Dolphins shared a joint post on Instagram praising the rookie star for his amazing game.The clip was reshared by Barnes on her Instagram story with three clapping hand emojis.Quinn Ewers' GF Madelyne Barnes reacts as Dolphins QB scores first NFL touchdown /@madelynebarnesEwers had a shaky start to his preseason. He had a tough time in the game against the Chicago Bears, which resulted in a tie. He threw for 91 yards in his first preseason game but bounced back in the second game.Ewers, a seventh-round pick in the draft, is looking forward to his rookie season in the NFL and also to taking the QB2 status over Zach Wilson this season.Ewers’ girlfriend shared a post on Instagram on April 27 after he was drafted into the NFL. She posted a snap in which the couple shared a hug and wrote a heartfelt caption for him that read:&quot;So incredibly proud and overjoyed!! Quinn, you are so deserving of this and a whole lot more! You’re the most driven, dedicated, and genuine man both on and off the field. I’m so excited for this journey and to watch you live out your dreams. GO DOLPHINS!! Miami ain’t ready.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Miami Dolphins continue their preseason with a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. They start the new season on the road against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 7.Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend, Madelyne Barnes, shares excitement for senior year in collegeBarnes is studying at the University of Oklahoma and has entered her senior year. She celebrated the new milestone in her academic career by sharing a post on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBarnes, who went to Colleyville Heritage High School, shared pictures with her friends celebrating her senior year. She is set to graduate in 2026, according to her LinkedIn profile.Ewers and Barnes have been publicly dating since February 2023.How do you think Quinn Ewers and the Miami Dolphins will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.