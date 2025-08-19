  • home icon
  Quinn Ewers' GF Madelyne Barnes reacts as Dolphins QB scores first NFL touchdown in Dolphins vs. Lions preseason game 

Quinn Ewers' GF Madelyne Barnes reacts as Dolphins QB scores first NFL touchdown in Dolphins vs. Lions preseason game 

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 19, 2025 07:39 GMT
Quinn Ewers
Quinn Ewers' GF Madelyne Barnes (Image Source: Instagram/@madelynebarnes)

Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend, Madelyne Barnes, cheered on the NFL quarterback after his impressive performance on Saturday in the Miami Dolphins' preseason victory over the Detroit Lions.

Ewers shone in the game and caught attention for his gameplay. He threw for 116 yards and recorded two touchdowns. The NFL and Miami Dolphins shared a joint post on Instagram praising the rookie star for his amazing game.

The clip was reshared by Barnes on her Instagram story with three clapping hand emojis.

Quinn Ewers' GF Madelyne Barnes reacts as Dolphins QB scores first NFL touchdown /@madelynebarnes
Quinn Ewers' GF Madelyne Barnes reacts as Dolphins QB scores first NFL touchdown /@madelynebarnes

Ewers had a shaky start to his preseason. He had a tough time in the game against the Chicago Bears, which resulted in a tie. He threw for 91 yards in his first preseason game but bounced back in the second game.

Ewers, a seventh-round pick in the draft, is looking forward to his rookie season in the NFL and also to taking the QB2 status over Zach Wilson this season.

Ewers’ girlfriend shared a post on Instagram on April 27 after he was drafted into the NFL. She posted a snap in which the couple shared a hug and wrote a heartfelt caption for him that read:

"So incredibly proud and overjoyed!! Quinn, you are so deserving of this and a whole lot more! You’re the most driven, dedicated, and genuine man both on and off the field. I’m so excited for this journey and to watch you live out your dreams. GO DOLPHINS!! Miami ain’t ready."
The Miami Dolphins continue their preseason with a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. They start the new season on the road against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 7.

Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend, Madelyne Barnes, shares excitement for senior year in college

Barnes is studying at the University of Oklahoma and has entered her senior year. She celebrated the new milestone in her academic career by sharing a post on Instagram.

Barnes, who went to Colleyville Heritage High School, shared pictures with her friends celebrating her senior year. She is set to graduate in 2026, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Ewers and Barnes have been publicly dating since February 2023.

How do you think Quinn Ewers and the Miami Dolphins will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Edited by Veer Badani
