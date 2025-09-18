  • home icon
  Quinn Ewers' GF Madelyn Barnes shows off flaming red bodycon dress ahead of Bills vs. Dolphins Week 3 game

Quinn Ewers’ GF Madelyn Barnes shows off flaming red bodycon dress ahead of Bills vs. Dolphins Week 3 game

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Sep 18, 2025 22:06 GMT
Quinn Ewers&rsquo; girlfriend Madelyn Barnes shows off pregame outfit ahead of Bills vs. Dolphins clash as rookie QB faces 0-2 pressure entering Week 3
Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend Madelyn Barnes shows off pregame outfit ahead of Bills vs. Dolphins clash as rookie QB faces 0-2 pressure entering Week 3

Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers enters Week 3, looking forward to taking home his first NFL win. To cheer for her man, Ewers' girlfriend Madelyn Barnes is getting ready to attend the Dolphins versus Bills clash.

On her Instagram story on Thursday, Barnes posted a few outfits. In the first picture, she wore a sleeveless red pleated dress and wrote:

“Got gameday ready?!!"

Next, she switched to a white wrap-style dress, with the caption:

“Cutest denim romper.”

Her last photo showed a store shelf full of handbags, jewelry and scarves.

“So many fun accessories to try on!!!” Barnes wrote.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @madelynebarnes)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @madelynebarnes)

Barnes' fashion posts came at a tense time for Ewers. After starting the season 0-2, he is heading into a tough game at Highmark Stadium, where the Bills haven’t lost to Miami at home since Sean McDermott became coach.

Two days before the Dolphins' Week 1 game versus the Indianapolis Colts, Barnes took a trip to Las Vegas with her friends.

"No place like Norman," Barnes wrote on Sept. 5.
Barnes and Ewers have been publicly dating since February 2023. She has been a strong supporter throughout Ewers' collegiate playing career with the Texas Longhorns. Currently, Barnes is a student at the University of Oklahoma, which is a rival school of Quinn’s Texas.

Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend, Madelyn Barnes, supported him during the rookie QB's preseason game

Madelyn Barnes supported Quinn Ewers during a preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 23 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Barnes showed up wearing an orange dress on the sidelines. The following day, she posted a photo with Ewers on Instagram and wrote:

“My NFL man.”
In April, right after Ewers was drafted, Barnes shared a post:

“So incredibly proud and overjoyed!! Quinn, you are so deserving of this and a whole lot more! You’re the most driven, dedicated, and genuine man both on and off the field. I’m so excited for this journey and to watch you live out your dreams. GO DOLPHINS!!🐬🧡.”
The Dolphins selected Ewers with the No. 231 pick (seventh round) of the 2025 NFL draft.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

