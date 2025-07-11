  • home icon
Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend, Mady Barnes, sends 2-word message as Riley Leonard gets engaged to his college sweetheart, Molly Walding

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 11, 2025 17:23 GMT
Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend, Mady Barnes, sent a heartfelt congratulatory text to Riley Leonard as the Indianapolis Colts quarterback announced his engagement to his high school sweetheart, Molly Walding. The former Notre Dame star broke the news about his engagement on social media.

His fiancée, Walding, also shared a few pictures of the romantic proposal on Instagram account, showing off her diamond ring.

"I love you Riley Leonard!!!!! If you told me at age 13, I wouldn’t believe you! The greatest day of my life!!!!," Walding wrote.
The couple received congratulatory messages from fans, while Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend, Barnes, also reacted to the post.

"Omg congrats!!!💘💘," Barnes wrote.
Riley Leonard planned a romantic proposal for Molly while on vacation in Italy. He proposed to her by the waterside at Lake Como with a big diamond ring.

Molly Walding posted three snaps posing with her fiancé. In the first, the couple shared a side hug as Walding showed off her ring to the camera. She wore a white dress, twinning with her beau, who donned a white half-sleeve shirt and a cap with "Lake Como" printed on it.

Ewers and Leonard are preparing for their NFL rookie seasons.

Riley Leonard's girlfriend, Molly, celebrated her friend’s bachelorette

In an Instagram post on July 2, Riley Leonard's girlfriend, Molly Walding, shared a few highlights from her friend Emily’s bachelorette party celebration.

Walding headed to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, for an all-girls outing and posted glimpses of the weekend on social media.

"Spent the weekend celebrating @emilynetheredge (& Jake)!!!!💚 Bestie + soon to be bride!," Walding wrote.
Molly Walding posed with her friends by the beachside in an elegant light blue printed dress, while in another snap, she wore a green outfit.

Leonard and Molly have been together for over five years. They grew up in the same town and started dating in high school in 2017 but attended different colleges and maintained a long-distance relationship.

Molly completed her graduation from Auburn University earlier this year, while Leonard spent time playing for Duke University from 2021 to 2023 before transferring to Notre Dame last year. The Indianapolis Colts selected him in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft.

