Quinn Ewers' girlfriend sends 4-word message to Riley Leonard after Colts draft QB in round 6

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend, Madelyn Barnes, shared her excitement after Riley Leonard was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2025 NFL draft. Leonard’s girlfriend, Molly Walding, shared a post on Instagram on Saturday after the QB was drafted by the Colts in the sixth round at No. 189.
She captioned the post:
“Newest Colts fan!!!!!!!!!!”
Ewers' girlfriend, Madelyn, congratulated the couple on Instagram by commenting:
"This is awesome!!💙Congrats!🥳.”
Riley Leonard played one season at Notre Dame after transferring from Duke. He posted career highs with a 66.7 percent completion rate and 21 TD passes. He also rushed for 906 yards and set a Notre Dame record with 17 rushing TDs by a quarterback.
Leonard helped the team to a 14-2 record and a national championship game appearance, their first since 2012. His running ability stood out more than his passing numbers. ranking 89th in FBS with 178.8 passing yards per game in 2024.
Meanwhile, Quinn Ewers was picked in the seventh round by the Miami Dolphins. Miami had been looking for more help at QB after Tua Tagovailoa missed six games last season. The Dolphins signed Zach Wilson this offseason and now added Ewers to the mix.
Madelyn Barnes reacted instantly after Miami drafted Quinn Ewers
Quinn Ewers’ draft night got a quick reaction. After the Miami Dolphins picked him at No. 231 in the 2025 NFL draft, his girlfriend, Madelyn, posted a message on her Instagram Stories.
In an Instagram story, she wrote:
“Miami baby. Time to prove em all wrong.”
Quinn was one of the biggest names heading into the draft. Still, 13 QBs were picked before him. He was the last quarterback selected. Barnes, who goes to the University of Oklahoma, has been dating Ewers since 2023.
Ewers played three seasons at Texas after leaving Ohio State. Last season, he threw for 3,472 yards and 31 TDs. He completed 65.8% of his passes and helped Texas reach the college football playoffs.
