"Quinn Ewers probably starting by then" - NFL fans react to Dolphins-Commanders showdown in Spain

NFL fans think the Miami Dolphins vs Washington Commanders game in Spain could have a different quarterback matchup than expected.

Ad

The Dolphins will take on the Commanders in Madrid, Spain, on November 16. The game is later in the season, and some fans expect Quinn Ewers to have already taken over as Miami's quarterback for Tua Tagovailoa.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Quinn Ewers probably starting by then," a fan wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"November football? Get ready for Daniels vs. Ewers," a fan added.

It's clear many NFL fans expect Tagovailoa to be hurt by then, as he has had concussion and injury issues in his career. However, it would be a surprise if Ewers was playing as Miami signed Zach Wilson to be the backup quarterback.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Can’t wait cause you know Zachary is starting this game," a fan wrote.

"They should’ve scheduled it earlier….Tua not going to be medically cleared to fly by then lol. He will have had at least two concussions by mid-November," a fan added.

Although plenty of fans think Tagovailoa won't be starting for the Dolphins at this point, many fans are annoyed as the NFL continues to hold more and more International Games.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The nfl robs season ticket holders and actual fans for a chance at some of that international money," a fan added.

"Keep the games in America!!!," a fan wrote.

NFL fans are frustrated about losing home games that fans pay for. But, with how much money the international games are bringing in, there will only be more and more every year.

Dolphins vs Commanders part of historic International series

The Miami Dolphins vs Washington Commanders game in Brazil is part of a historic international series in 2025.

Ad

The NFL will have seven international games in five different countries, which is the most in history.

Week 1: TBA vs. Chargers in Brazil (Sept. 5)

Week 4: Steelers vs. Vikings in Dublin (Sept. 28)

Week 5: Vikings vs. Browns in London (Oct. 5)

Week 6: Broncos vs. Jets in London (Oct. 12)

Week 7: Rams vs. Jaguars in London (Oct. 19)

Week 10: Falcons vs. Colts in Berlin (Nov. 9)

Week 11: Dolphins vs. Commanders in Spain (Nov. 16)

The Chargers' opponent will be announced on Wednesday as part of the NFL's full schedule reveal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.