"Quinn Ewers probably starting by then" - NFL fans react to Dolphins-Commanders showdown in Spain

NFL fans think the Miami Dolphins vs Washington Commanders game in Spain could have a different quarterback matchup than expected.
The Dolphins will take on the Commanders in Madrid, Spain, on November 16. The game is later in the season, and some fans expect Quinn Ewers to have already taken over as Miami's quarterback for Tua Tagovailoa.
"Quinn Ewers probably starting by then," a fan wrote.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"November football? Get ready for Daniels vs. Ewers," a fan added.
It's clear many NFL fans expect Tagovailoa to be hurt by then, as he has had concussion and injury issues in his career. However, it would be a surprise if Ewers was playing as Miami signed Zach Wilson to be the backup quarterback.
"Can’t wait cause you know Zachary is starting this game," a fan wrote.
"They should’ve scheduled it earlier….Tua not going to be medically cleared to fly by then lol. He will have had at least two concussions by mid-November," a fan added.
Although plenty of fans think Tagovailoa won't be starting for the Dolphins at this point, many fans are annoyed as the NFL continues to hold more and more International Games.
"The nfl robs season ticket holders and actual fans for a chance at some of that international money," a fan added.
"Keep the games in America!!!," a fan wrote.
NFL fans are frustrated about losing home games that fans pay for. But, with how much money the international games are bringing in, there will only be more and more every year.
Dolphins vs Commanders part of historic International series
The Miami Dolphins vs Washington Commanders game in Brazil is part of a historic international series in 2025.
The NFL will have seven international games in five different countries, which is the most in history.
- Week 1: TBA vs. Chargers in Brazil (Sept. 5)
- Week 4: Steelers vs. Vikings in Dublin (Sept. 28)
- Week 5: Vikings vs. Browns in London (Oct. 5)
- Week 6: Broncos vs. Jets in London (Oct. 12)
- Week 7: Rams vs. Jaguars in London (Oct. 19)
- Week 10: Falcons vs. Colts in Berlin (Nov. 9)
- Week 11: Dolphins vs. Commanders in Spain (Nov. 16)
The Chargers' opponent will be announced on Wednesday as part of the NFL's full schedule reveal.
Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.