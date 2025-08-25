  • home icon
  Quinn Ewers's girlfriend Madelyne Barnes shares fun jumbotron moment with Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette during Dolphins' preseason finale vs. Jaguars

Quinn Ewers’s girlfriend Madelyne Barnes shares fun jumbotron moment with Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette during Dolphins’ preseason finale vs. Jaguars

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 25, 2025 12:38 GMT
Quinn Ewers&rsquo;s girlfriend Madelyne Barnes
Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette and Quinn Ewers’s girlfriend Madelyne Barnes(Image Source: Instagram/@_nicolettewilson@madelynebarnes)

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend, Madelyne Barnes, attended the final preseason game of the Miami Dolphins against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. The NFL star quarterback is entering his rookie season, which will start next month. Last week marked the completion of the preseason.

Barnes shared a picture on her Instagram story on Sunday, cheering for her beau. She shared a fun Jumbotron moment with Zach Wilson's newlywed wife, Nicolette.

"LET'S GO DOLPHINS!!!" Barnes wrote.

Wilson's wife reshared the story on her Instagram account.

Quinn Ewers&rsquo;s girlfriend Madelyne Barnes shares fun jumbotron moment with Zach Wilson&rsquo;s wife Nicolette during Dolphins&rsquo; preseason finale vs. Jaguars/@_nicolettewilson
Quinn Ewers’s girlfriend Madelyne Barnes shares fun jumbotron moment with Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette during Dolphins’ preseason finale vs. Jaguars/@_nicolettewilson

Nicolette also shared a post with pictures of her outing on Instagram with a two-word caption.

"go fins!" she wrote.
In the first slide of the post, Zach Wilson's wife posted a mirror selfie wearing orange pants and an off-shoulder black crop top, styled with sandals and minimal jewelry. She also shared a snap with fellow NFL WAGs, including Quinton Bell's fiancée, Brooks Miranda, Barnes, and Bradley Chubb's girlfriend, Lady Mendez, in the third slide of the post.

Another slide featured a hilarious cutout of Wilson's face and a video of the fun Jumbotron moment. She also shared a picture of Wilson after the game from the sideline. He signed autographs for the young fans.

The Miami Dolphins had an impressive outing in the final preseason game, winning their second straight game. They started the campaign with a tie against the Chicago Bears, followed by a 24-17 win over the Detroit Lions. They will kick off the 2025 season against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 7.

Madelyne Barnes stuns in orange as she cheers for Quinn Ewers at Hard Rock Stadium

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend, Madelyne Barnes, also shared pictures of her fun-filled outing from the preseason game. She posted several pictures on Sunday from her trip to Hard Rock Stadium to cheer for her beau, with a three-word caption.

"My NFL man🤗," Barnes wrote.

Ewers' girlfriend opted for an orange dress for the outing. She shared a snap from the sideline posing with him. Barnes completed her game-day look with white sandals and minimal jewelry. She also included a few snaps with the NFL WAGs in the post.

