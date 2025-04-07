Quinn Ewers sends 2-word message as Longhorns OL Hayden Conner gets married to Paige Zizka

On Sunday, Quinn Ewers congratulated Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Hayden Conner on his wedding to Paige Zizka. Sharing a photo of the couple on his Instagram story, Zizka in a white wedding dress, Conner in a formal suit, Ewers wrote:
“Congrats buddy.”
Conner, a standout OL for the Longhorns, tied the knot with Zizka on Saturday. The two got engaged in February last year. The couple met during their time in college, with both having attended James E. Taylor High School in Katy, Texas.
Conner played in 51 games for Texas, starting 43 of them. He started all 14 games in 2023 and all 16 in 2024. He was also a Joe Moore Award finalist during his senior season and earned a spot among the 329 prospects invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. Conner posted a total score of 59, ranking 17th among guards.
Zizka, 23, is a Texas A&M grad with a B.S. in Sports Management. She interned with the Texas Rangers, worked in A&M Athletics, and led the Aggies cycling team to a national title in 2022, winning the women's individual crown herself.
In March 2025, she joined USA Cycling as Sponsorship Marketing Manager and launched HomeAway Sports, a startup enhancing game-day travel for fans.
Quinn Ewers snubbed by Todd McShay despite solid showing at NFL combine
Once pegged as a potential No. 1 overall pick, Texas QB Quinn Ewers is now fighting to stay in Day 2 territory. After an oblique injury derailed his 2023 season, his 2025 draft stock took a hit, and skipping his final college year added to the scrutiny.
At the NFL Combine, Ewers had a shot to shift the narrative. And while not perfect, he held his own. He completed 16-of-22 passes, showing solid rhythm and deep-ball touch.
His biggest misses came on out routes to the right and early throws over the middle. Still, considering he's coming off a November ankle injury, the performance was enough to raise eyebrows in a good way. The Saints were among the teams who met with him post-workout.
But not everyone's sold. Last month, Todd McShay left Ewers off his post-combine Top 32 list, while names like Cam Ward, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders cracked the top 15.
McShay had long pushed for Quinn Ewers to return to college. This snub just reinforces that stance.
