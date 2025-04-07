On Sunday, Quinn Ewers congratulated Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Hayden Conner on his wedding to Paige Zizka. Sharing a photo of the couple on his Instagram story, Zizka in a white wedding dress, Conner in a formal suit, Ewers wrote:

Ad

“Congrats buddy.”

Quinn Ewers sends 2-word message as Longhorns OL Hayden Conner gets married to Paige Zizka

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Conner, a standout OL for the Longhorns, tied the knot with Zizka on Saturday. The two got engaged in February last year. The couple met during their time in college, with both having attended James E. Taylor High School in Katy, Texas.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Conner played in 51 games for Texas, starting 43 of them. He started all 14 games in 2023 and all 16 in 2024. He was also a Joe Moore Award finalist during his senior season and earned a spot among the 329 prospects invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. Conner posted a total score of 59, ranking 17th among guards.

Zizka, 23, is a Texas A&M grad with a B.S. in Sports Management. She interned with the Texas Rangers, worked in A&M Athletics, and led the Aggies cycling team to a national title in 2022, winning the women's individual crown herself.

Ad

In March 2025, she joined USA Cycling as Sponsorship Marketing Manager and launched HomeAway Sports, a startup enhancing game-day travel for fans.

Quinn Ewers snubbed by Todd McShay despite solid showing at NFL combine

Once pegged as a potential No. 1 overall pick, Texas QB Quinn Ewers is now fighting to stay in Day 2 territory. After an oblique injury derailed his 2023 season, his 2025 draft stock took a hit, and skipping his final college year added to the scrutiny.

Ad

At the NFL Combine, Ewers had a shot to shift the narrative. And while not perfect, he held his own. He completed 16-of-22 passes, showing solid rhythm and deep-ball touch.

His biggest misses came on out routes to the right and early throws over the middle. Still, considering he's coming off a November ankle injury, the performance was enough to raise eyebrows in a good way. The Saints were among the teams who met with him post-workout.

Ad

But not everyone's sold. Last month, Todd McShay left Ewers off his post-combine Top 32 list, while names like Cam Ward, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders cracked the top 15.

McShay had long pushed for Quinn Ewers to return to college. This snub just reinforces that stance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.