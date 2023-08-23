Mike Evans broke Quinnen Williams' heart as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the New York Jets in a 2023 preseason joint practice session. As shown on Hard Knocks episode 3, things got feisty from time to time. However, anybody who thinks punches hurt more than words might want to look at poor Quinnen Williams.

The defensive tackle was shown on the sidelines rather crestfallen after revealing that Buccaneers star Mike Evans had called him fat. He went on to reveal,

"Mike Evans called me fat. He called me fat, bro... I lost weight in the off-season"

Teammates are seen trying to console him with one saying that he is "thin". Another one of his colleagues takes the diplomatic approach by saying that he is "not skinny."

It makes of a hilarious exchange and you can watch all of it below.

Quinnen Williams has been a star for the Jets irrespective of what Mike Evans says

Quinnen Williams was one of the players to ensure that the Jets were so good last season on defense. He was not the sole reason, of course, with the likes of Sauce Gardner more than playing their part. But as a First Team All-Pro, it goes without saying that he was a vital cog in that defensive unit.

If the Hard Knocks revelations are anything to go by, then he is priming for an equally good season this time around. In episode 2, it was revealed how dominant he was as he got to the Carolina Panthers quarterback 11 times during practice. Now, the Panthers offensive line is no yardstick for success, one would assume, but the numbers are nothing to be sniffed at.

Mike Evans might not like his form, but the Jets certainly appreciate him. He can be a big player again this year after last season's amazing numbers. Quinnen Williams got 55 combined tackles, 35 solo tackles and 12 sacks playing as a defensive tackle last season.

So, he might cut himself some slack and not worry too much about what Mike Evans said. Whether it might have been said in jest or seriousness, the only thing that should matter for him is performing for his the team he is on. In practice so far, that seems to be working.

The Jets are legitimate Super Bowl contenders this season and much of it has to do with the acquisition of Aaron Rodgers. But that confidence is based upon the foundation of an elite defensive unit, of which the defensive tackle is very much an integral part.

