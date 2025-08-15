  • home icon
  Quinshon Judkins charges: Browns rookie RB cleared to return after prosecutors decline to move forward with case

Quinshon Judkins charges: Browns rookie RB cleared to return after prosecutors decline to move forward with case

By Andre Castillo
Modified Aug 15, 2025 02:01 GMT
Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp - Source: Getty
Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp - Source: Getty

The Cleveland Browns are getting their potential star rusher of the future back.

On Thursday, prosecutors announced that they were no longer planning to file charges against rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, who had been arrested on July 12 for domestic violence and battery after allegedly punching a woman who had been a passenger onboard his vehicle as they were leaving Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The decline memorandum read:

"This incident was not captured on any video surveillance. There are no independent witnesses. Although the victim had photos showing injuries sustained, there were also videos in the same time frame where no injuries were observed. Additionally, the injuries could be explained by either account of the incident.
"Finally, there was a delayed report of the incident. The delay is problematic, as the victim was alone on numerous occasions without the Defendant (and) had the ability and resources to make the report without his knowledge but chose not to."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the NFL told Cleveland.com that the case was still being reviewed for possible sanctions.

Judkins, who went off the board 36th overall in April, is the Browns' last unsigned rookie pick. Late last month, team owner Jimmy Haslam expressed hope that he would eventually get to play despite his arrest, calling himself "cautiously optimistic".

Browns rookie WR Isaiah Bond announces contract signing after being cleared of sexual assault

Speaking of unsigned rookies, another Brown ceased to be one on Thursday, as wideout Isaiah Bond announced on his social media that he had finally signed his contract after prosecutors declined to charge him with sexual assault, of which he had been accused before the Draft. He said in a statement prepared by his agency CMV Sports:

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Cleveland Browns for believing in me... I will learn from this experience as I grow in wisdom, character and faith.
“My focus now is on football, learning this offense, building strong relationships with my teammates, and making significant contributions to the Cleveland Community. I’m determined to prove the Browns organization and everyone who believes in me right for putting their trust in me.”
The allegations against Bond caused him to go unselected despite being projected as a Day 2 pick. He subsequently sued his accuser for defamation, but the lawsuit was dismissed last month.

Edited by Andre Castillo
