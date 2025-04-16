Quinshon Judkins makes a case for Bengals to draft him and potentially join forces with Joe Burrow

Running back Quinshon Judkins began his collegiate journey with the Ole Miss Rebels. He entered the transfer portal after the 2023 season to join the Ohio State Buckeyes. Last season, Judkins helped Ryan Day's team to a national championship, recording 1,060 yards and 14 TDs rushing.

Quinshon Judkins forewent his final year of collegiate eligibility, declaring for this year's NFL draft. He made an appearance on the latest episode of "Up and Adams." During the interview, host Kay Adams discussed how the Cincinnati Bengals look like an ideal fit for Judkins.

Adams asked Quinshon Jukdins about his perspective on fitting into an offense that includes Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and others. The Ohio State RB responded by sending a message to the franchise about his skills and talent.

"It would be great," Judkins said. "I think just my skillset translates to the NFL game. Everything that I do at my position, I just been a home-run threat, but just a guy that can do it all. I have that ability to be in a pass game and get those yards...and just be able to do everything. My game translates in any offense in the league and it works."

The Bengals have six picks in this year's draft. They could look to draft someone like Judkins and pair him with someone like Chase Brown on the field. Last Wednesday, he also went on a visit to Cincinnati ahead of the draft, sparking rumors about the team's interest in his acquisition.

Analyst Anthony Schlegel expresses confidence in Quinshon Judkins' NFL future

After winning the national championship with the Buckeyes, Quinshon Judkins also impressed with his Combine performance. Last month on the 'Bobby Carpenter Show', analyst Anthony Schlegel shed light on the RB's potential.

Schlegel first heaped praise on Judkins for his performance at the Scouting Combine. He then said that the Ohio State RB will be one of the top prospects in this year's draft.

"Q boom ran a 4.48. I say all this because let's not forget, guys, that they played a national championship on January 20. Ok, so you have to go train for the Combine because you had to take a week, so you had basically three and a half, four weeks max that you're preparing to do this."

"They're good enough, right. So then he goes and he jumps 11 feet. Guys, 11 feet. That's amazing, that's amazing. That is 100% power into the ground, one of the great, had an 11-foot broad jump. Just, Q had great numbers."

Draft experts and analysts predict Quinshon Judkins to go in the second round of this year's draft. It will be interesting to see which team acquires the Ohio State RB to bolster their offense.

