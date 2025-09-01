Quinshon Judkins update: Browns insider shares good news for rookie RB after legal battle

  • home icon
By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 01, 2025 16:52 GMT
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn
The Cleveland Browns have not yet signed second-round running back Quinshon Judkins to his first professional contract, with their opening game of the 2025 regular season less than a week away. However, it looks like Cleveland is now getting ready to welcome the former Ohio State rusher back to the team, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“I believe Judkins will be back with the Browns soon, possibly even sometime this week as they prepare for the Bengals," Cabot reported on Monday.
Judkins was arrested in Florida on allegations of domestic abuse in July, three months after being selected as the 36th draft pick. While those charges were dropped two weeks ago, the rookie remains unsigned. He also didn't participate during training camp as the NFL continued to investigate whether to penalize him in accordance with the personal conduct code.

According to Cabot, the guarantees in the deal are probably the only things that need to be finalized before Judkins signs his rookie contract, since the full contract value is predetermined based on his draft position.

"If he makes it back early enough in the week, he could contribute some in the opener. The amounts are slotted. He’s due to make about $11.4 million over four years, with a signing bonus close to $5 million," Cabot wrote.

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger, whom the Browns also selected with the No. 33 pick in the second round, is one of seven second-round picks selected in this year's draft who have signed fully guaranteed contracts for the first time in NFL history.

When Judkins finally signs his rookie contract, it will be for the predetermined sum of around $11.3 million over four years, including nearly $5 million in signing bonus.

Does Quinshon Judkins have a chance to be the Browns' starting running back this year?

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins played collegiate football at Ole Miss and Ohio State. He recorded at least 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns in each of those three years in college.

Judkins's success in college is proof that he is talented. He was also the third running back taken in the 2025 NFL draft after Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton, both of whom were chosen in the first round. It is expected that the strong rusher will have an opportunity to compete as one of Cleveland's main rushing backs once his contract issue is settled.

Having said that, Judkins' absence from the Browns' training camp and preseason, following his July arrest for a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse and battery, significantly diminishes his likelihood of starting the season as the RB1.

It might take Judkins some time to get into playing form and catch up with the rest of his teammates if he makes his comeback to practice this week. With that in mind, he will likely occupy an RB3 spot behind Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson on Cleveland's depth chart once he signs.

At this point, it remains uncertain if or how soon Quinshon Judkins may surpass Ford and Sampson as the Browns try to identify a clear RB1 following Nick Chubb's departure.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

