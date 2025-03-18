"Qwin Ewers over Will Howard is dumb" - NFL fans react to Chris Simms' 2025 draft QB rankings

While Chris Simms was largely a backup quarterback during his eight years in the NFL, he has found plenty of success in his second career as an analyst. The former journeyman shared his quarterback rankings for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Simms ranked Cam Ward in tier one, Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart in tier two and Kyle McCord and Quinn Ewers in tier three, captioning his post:

"Draft QB Ranks are out and podcast is up Clear cut #1"

Check out the tweet from Chris Simms below:

Fans shared their reaction to Simms rankings. @2LoganDuron2 believes that Will Howard should have been ranked ahead of Ewers:

"Qwin Ewers over Will Howard is dumb. Ewers was a game manager on one of the best rosters in college football."

@evanvonscales thanked the former NFL quarterback for listing McCord in his top-five:

"Thank you for respect McCord. He balled and showed he’s got something a team could use"

@Bears_Luchador hopes to see a franchise take Dart in the top-ten:

"Need Jaxson to sneak into the top 10 to help the Bears out lol"

@LostHebrew_Dre shared their own list:

"Cool list bro. 1. Kyle McCord 2. Cam Ward 3. Shedeur Sanders 4. Quinn Ewers 5. Riley Leonard"

@firstroundmock claimed that Sanders should be an undrafted free agent:

"Shedeur Sanders 2024 Colorado game film graded as an undraftable free agent."

@ABerardi21 questioned how Jalen Milroe did not make the top-five:

"You have milroe outside top5?! lol"

Chris Simms believes the New York Jets could target Shedeur Sanders

The New York Jets made one of the biggest moves in free agency as they released future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers and signed Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract. Chris Simms believes the franchise could target Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, tweeting:

"Jets still have all options in the table after signing Justin Fields. Money doesn’t hamstring them. If they fell in love with Shedeur at #7 they could still do it. And either way, the arrow is still pointing up for Fields."

Sanders has widely been viewed as one of the top-two quarterbacks - along with Cam Ward - in the pre-draft process. The Jets will likely have to trade up, if they hope to land the former Colorado Buffaloes star.

The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and Las Vegas Raiders - all of whom select ahead of them - could be in the market for a quarterback.

