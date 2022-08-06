"It's been radio silence with the NFL since more than a year" - Attorney of Deshaun Watson's accusers reveals league didn't call any victims during hearings

Deshaun Watson's accusers have not heard from the NFL in over a year. They last heard from the league when talk of potential criminal sexual activity from the quarterback first started leaking. This was ahead of his missed season in Houston.

The accusers' attorney, Tony Buzbee, revealed this information to a reporter at a press conference. He stated this after Judge Sue L. Robinson's ruling to suspend the quarterback for six games. The reporter asked what the expectation for the league was to reach out to his clients. He said:

"I don't know. I mean, I think the common misconception is that they testified and the court was able to, you know, hear from them personally. But that didn't happen. You know, it's been radio silence with the NFL since more than a year for us."

Rob Maaddi @RobMaaddi Regarding Tony Buzbee questioning why the NFL interviewed so few of the women, I’m told he stopped returning the league investigator’s messages. Regarding Tony Buzbee questioning why the NFL interviewed so few of the women, I’m told he stopped returning the league investigator’s messages.

This was his answer to the reporter asking what message the NFL has ultimately sent through this entire ordeal:

"I said, you know, unfortunately, the exact same thing I said 15 months ago, I can say now. The NFL has no interest, does not care about the rights of women. They care about the bottom line. They care about making money. They're trying to manage this as a PR crisis."

"But as far as trying to do anything to assuage these particular women or women's rights or dealing with women's rights in general, that's not part of their mission statement, and they've made that very clear throughout this process."

The NFL will add to Deshaun Watson's suspension because he didn't accept settlement



The NFL originally wanted Deshaun Watson suspended for, at least, a full season. Now, the league will be gunning to make that happen following Robinson's light six-game suspension. Roger Goodell appointed former New Jersey AG Peter C. Harvey to oversee the appeals hearing on Thursday. He will now have final say in the case.

That's a lottt of football missed. If the NFL gets a full season suspension for #Browns QB Deshaun Watson, it'll technically be a 34 game suspension.That's a lottt of football missed. If the NFL gets a full season suspension for #Browns QB Deshaun Watson, it'll technically be a 34 game suspension.That's a lottt of football missed.

Although the NFL wanted to see Watson suspended for a full year, the league was willing to lower that amount in a settlement. ESPN and Sports Illustrated reported that NFL's final settlement offer was for 12 games. They also wanted him to be fined somewhere between $8-$10 million.

Allegedly, Watson's counsel shot it down since he wasn't willing to accept a suspension for more than eight games.

While it seemed as though this saga had reached its conclusion on Monday, there seems to be a lot more to this story. NFL fans and the media alike will continue to follow it to see where this ordeal ends.

