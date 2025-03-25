"Rage baiting for rent" - Aaron Rodgers' ex-teammate faces backlash from fans for surprising take on Garrett Wilson

The New York Jets have hit the reset button this offseason. They released quarterback Aaron Rodgers after his dismal 2024 campaign and tried to trade Davante Adams before cutting ties with the wide receiver after failing to find any suitors.

They have handed the keys to the offense to former Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields, who signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the franchise. His addition suggested that the team intended to pivot to a run-first offense, prompting questions about whether the team could get the best out of wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Former Green Bay Packers star Kurt Benkert doesn't believe they can. On X, the Sleeper app's Jets-specific account asked, "Garrett Wilson will be a top [what rank] receiver next season." The quarterback responded, "45."

However, fans on social media did not agree with his opinion and called him out for downplaying Wilson's ability.

"That time of the month again where Kurt is rage-baiting for rent," a fan quipped.

"Bottom 5 qb of all time talking like this," another wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Never really understood why people like you focus so much on hate. You could be 100% right but what the point of being so negative outside of the engagement. I’d much rather you hear you talk about how good you think someone will be next year than you putting some down like this," a fan commented.

"ZERO SHOT you’re gonna sit here and name 44 better WRs," another claimed.

"'Garrett Wilson is the 45th-best receiver in the NFL' is a first-ballot Hall of Fame bad sports take," a fan wrote.

"Coming from a guy who probably wouldn't crack the top 500 QBs of all time," another opined.

Garrett Wilson stats: The sole silver lining for Jets

Despite the Jets' chaotic quarterback situation since his rookie year in 2022, Garrett Wilson has consistently delivered on the field for the team. He has amassed over 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons in the NFL.

Last season, the wide receiver had his most prolific campaign despite New York's offensive struggles. He was targeted 154 times and set new career highs in receptions with 101, receiving yards with 1,104, and touchdowns with seven.

While almost every other star on the roster had a down year in 2024, Wilson showcased that he can thrive regardless of how dire the team's situation is. With Davante Adams off the roster, the wide receiver can reclaim his spot as the undisputed first-choice on offense for the Jets.

New York will hope that Wilson and Justin Fields quickly build strong chemistry, become one of the best wide receiver-quarterback duos in the league and help the franchise end its 14-year wait for a playoff appearance.

