  Raheem Mostert gives football-inspired 5-word nickname to kids Gunnar and Remi in heartwarming moment 

Raheem Mostert gives football-inspired 5-word nickname to kids Gunnar and Remi in heartwarming moment 

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Aug 05, 2025 11:00 GMT
Raheem Mostert
Raheem Mostert's wife (Image via Instagram/@devonmostert)

Raheem Mostert and his wife Devon welcomed a baby girl named Remi last month. On Monday, Devon shared a screenshot of a chat with her husband, revealing a football-inspired nickname the NFL star had for his kids.

She had sent a heartfelt picture of their son, Gunnar, holding the newborn baby while he was smiling for the camera to her husband. Mostert replied to his wife in the text with a five-word nickname:

“The rookie and the vet,” he said.
“Love that caption. They’re the sweetest,” Devon replied.

Devon shared the screenshot of the conversation with a four-word caption on her Instagram story, tagging her husband.

“How blessed are we?” she wrote.
Still from Raheem Mostert&#039;s wife Devon&#039;s Instagram story @devonmostert
Still from Raheem Mostert's wife Devon's Instagram story @devonmostert

Raheem Mostert announced the good news about the arrival of their baby girl by sharing a post on his X/Twitter on July 29.

"Officially a Girl Dad! God is good!" he wrote.

The couple has been married for eight years. Earlier in March, they celebrated their anniversary by sharing a picture of their wedding day in a post on Instagram. Devon also wrote a caption for her husband.

"8 years married. There is no one else I’d rather do this busy, exhausting, crazy, beautiful life with. Every year adds something different to our lives, but one thing never changes - the love that brought us together, keeps us together, and moves us forward to the next amazing thing. Happy Anniversary, @raheemmostert! I love and adore you with my whole heart," she wrote.
They tied the knot in 2017 and a year later were blessed with a baby boy named Gunnar Gray. They also welcomed two more sons, Neeko and Myles.

Raheem Mostert’s wife shares adorable snap of their kids

In an Instagram post on July 23, Devon Mostert shared a picture of their three sons.

"Remi’s big brothers," she wrote.
In the picture, the boys wore matching white outfits, smiling for the camera.

Raheem Mostert’s wife stole the limelight with a post last week.

"My girl," she wrote.

Devon posted two black-and-white maternity photoshoot pictures sitting on her bed, showcasing her budding baby bump. She wore a white full-sleeve shirt in both snaps.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Edited by Veer Badani
