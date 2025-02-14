Raheem Mostert's agent drops bombshell on $4,130,000 Dolphins RB's future

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is set to leave the franchise after a down year with the franchise. Mostert, a 10-year veteran, saw his numbers decrease while De'Von Achane's stock went up on Mike McDaniel's team.

The Dolphins missed the postseason and it seems like this will mark the end of Mostert's three-year tenure with the AFC East franchise. Brett Tessler, Mostert's agent, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday to inform the fans about the player's decision to leave the organization.

"Looks like my client Raheem Mostert will be playing elsewhere next season. Very thankful for his time with the Miami Dolphins, and this gives them a chance to get younger and gives him a chance to pursue a ring elsewhere," he tweeted.

Coming off a tenure full of ups and downs with the San Francisco 49ers, Raheem Mostert joined the Miami Dolphins in 2022. He made an immediate impact on the team, going for 181 rushes and 891 rushing yards in his first season. The 2023 campaign was even better for him, as he carried the ball 209 times and racked up 1,012 rushing yards and a league-best 18 rushing touchdowns.

His 2024 season was poor, as he only started one of 13 games played, rushing the ball 85 times for 278 yards. At 32, Mostert's level isn't the best, but perhaps a new scenario could allow him to extend his career.

Raheem Mostert defended Tyreek Hill over "out" comments

Back on Feb. 9, Raheem Mostert defended teammate Tyreek Hill over his comments about a potential exit from the Miami Dolphins. Talking with SiriusXM Sports, the veteran running back shed light on what Hill meant when he said he "was out."

“I didn’t take it personal because I know the type of competitor that he is,” Mostert said. “I do, however, feel like you shouldn’t ever quit on a team. That’s just because we’re all bleeding out there. But when you’re a competitor and you’re just so fed up with how the year has gone for yourself and gone for the team and gone for the organization, at some point, you do have that breaking point."

Nine days later, it turns out Mostert is the one heading out of Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins missed out on the playoffs after the Denver Broncos clinched the No. 7 seed in the AFC. They have some questions to answer this offseason if they want to challenge for a title.

