Raheem Mostert's wife Devon and children have special message for Dolphins RB ahead of Raiders clash

Raheem Mostert's loudest cheerleaders are rooting for him from home as the Miami Dolphins take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. Taking to Instagram, Mostert's wife posted a short video and a heartwarming message, which will give the running back a much-needed push on the field.

Devon and her three children are wearing Miami Dolphins jerseys and cheering:

"1,2,3, Go, Dolphins!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the caption on the overlay read:

"Go, Miami Dolphins! We love you, Daddy!"

Raheem Mostert's wife Devon and her three children. (Source: Via Instagram/ @Devon Mostert)

In Week 10, the Dolphins won against the Rams in a hard-fought game. That said, the victory in this Week 11 is crucial for the Dolphins because that would be their first streak of back-to-back wins this season.

Trending

Moreover, with some easier home games ahead, the Miami Dolphins have a good chance of reliving their playoff hopes and it would start with defeating the Raiders.

Talking about Raheem Mostert, he is failing to show flashes of his brilliance, which he did in the last NFL season.

After earning Pro Bowl honors in 2023 for leading the league with TDs, most Dolphins fans expected him to suit up in his best form in 2024. However, that's not the case for the veteran RB. Starting with a chest injury in Week 1 to costly fumbles over three games in the Dolphins' losses to the Bills and Colts, things are clearly not working in Mostert's favor.

However, despite sidelining Mostert over his reduced involvement, Coach McDaniel did not show a lack of confidence in the veteran RB.

Raheem Mostert tied the knot with Devon in Mar. 2017. The couple are parents to three sons — Gunnar Grey (2018), Neeko (2020), and Myles (2022).

Raheem Mostert's wife warned America about voting for Kamala Harris

Last month, ahead of the 2024 US Presidential Elections, Raheem Mostert's wife, Devon, created a stir after she cautioned her followers about former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Reposting one former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s speech on her Instagram Story, Devon wrote (via Fox News):

"An attack on America is going to happen. It’s not a matter (of) if … it’s a matter of when. AS HEARTBREAKING AS THAT IS (and I pray every day it doesn’t) … but it’s only a matter of time. And a draft WILL happen."

Addressing fellow mothers, she continued:

"Mommas, who do you want as Commander-in-Chief? The side that doesn’t even acknowledge our fallen military service members?!?! The Biden administration’s (*let’s NOT forget, Kamala is currently the VP) withdrawal from Afghanistan was HORRIFIC – killed 13 of our own and left our allies for slaughter by the Taliban! Kamala said during the debate, ‘There is no one member of the United States military who is in active duty in a combat zone in any war zone around the world – the first time this century.’ – THAT’S A LIE."

Concluding with a blunt statement about Kamala Harris' potential to lead the USA, Devon added how voting for her would have been a "war."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.