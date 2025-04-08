Raheem Mostert's wife Devon congratulates Wes Welker's wife Anna as ex-Patriots WR joins Commanders' staff

On Monday, the Washington Commanders hired former New England Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker for a staff role. The ex-NFL star will be working under the title of personnel analyst, helping the coaching staff with assistance, in addition to offering his assistance to general manager Adam Peters.

Ad

Shortly after the news of Wes Welker's new job placement went public, it attracted massive reactions from not just fans but also the Las Vegas Raiders star Raheem Mostert's wife, Devon.

Devon Mostert reshared an Instagram post featuring the news of Welker's hiring on her story. In the caption, she congratulated Wes Welker's wife, Anabel, and wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Congrats, Welker fam! We love you! @anabelwelker"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Raheem Mostert's wife Devon congratulates Wes Welker's wife Anna (Image Source: Devon/IG)

Wes Welker retired from the NFL after playing his last season in the league with the Los Angeles Rams in 2015. Two years later, Welker started his coaching journey in the league with the Houston Texans, in 2017.

Ad

Trending

He worked as an offensive assistant for two years before leaving the Texans to join the San Francisco 49ers in 2019.

Wes Welker stayed with the 49ers from 2019 to 2021 as the wide receivers coach. In 2022, he joined the Miami Dolphins as the wide receivers coach and was fired by the franchise in January 2025. Let's see what the future brings for Welker with the Commanders.

Raheem Mostert’s wife Devon shared her candid reaction to RB's signing with Raiders

Last month, Raheem Mostert signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Raiders, concluding his time with the Miami Dolphins.

Ad

Following his signing with the Raiders, the running back's wife, Devon, came forward to reveal her candid reaction about the same. Devon shared an Instagram post, which featured Mostert's signing news, attached with her honest reaction.

"When he said during his interview, 'I can show you better than I can tell you.' My face went: (emojis). He's coming with a vengeance," Devon wrote.

Raheem Mostert joined the Dolphins in 2022 on a one-year deal and later signed a two-year contract extension in 2023. Including his last season with the Dolphins, the running back has collected career rushing yards of 3,791 with 111 receptions, 899 receiving yards, 1,206 return yards and a total of 42 touchdowns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.