The offseason has been filled with ups and downs for many players, including former Miami Dolphins star Raheem Mostert. On Wednesday, Mostert officially signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on a one-year deal worth $2.1 million. While Dolphins fans were clearly upset about the running back's departure, his wife Devon has extremely happy about his promotion.

On Saturday, Devon Mostert shared on her Instagram story a post from the Raiders account featuring the signing news of the running back. Along with the post, Devon penned down her reaction to Mostert's transfer from Miami to Las Vegas, writing:

"When he said during his interview 'I can show you better than I can tell you.' My face went: [emojis]. He's coming with a vengeance."

Raheem Mostert’s wife Devon says RB is returning with 'vengeance' after signing with Raiders (Image Source: Devon/IG)

Before joining the Raiders, Raheem Mostert spent his last three seasons with his former team, the Miami Dolphins. Moreover, Mostert has also played with the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears. During his 10-year-long NFL career, Mostert has appeared in a total of 103 games and had 756 carries with 3791 rushing yards.

Raheem Mostert's wife Devon penned down an emotional message celebrating 8 years together

Before celebrating Raheen Mostert's signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, Raheem Mostert's wife Devon penned down an emotional message celebrating her eighth wedding anniversary with the running back. Along with the brief note, Devon attached a picture from her wedding day. In the snapshot, the couple can be seen showing off their moves on the dance floor.

"8 years married. There is no one else I’d rather do this busy, exhausting, crazy, beautiful life with. Every year adds something different to our lives, but one thing never changes - the love that brought us together, keeps us together, and moves us forward to the next amazing thing. Happy Anniversary, @raheemmostert! I love and adore you with my whole heart,” Devon wrote.

Raheem Mostert and Devon are parents to three sons. Recently, Devon made headlines when she revealed her fourth pregnancy with the running back. Devon broke the news by sharing a picture of her unborn baby's ultrasound on her Instagram story.

