Jimmy Garoppolo lived under Tom Brady’s shadow during his first four NFL seasons. He was seen as the heir to the New England Patriots dynasty after being selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. However, his stint in Foxborough ended when a trade brought him to the San Francisco 49ers.

While Garoppolo was in California, Brady transferred to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading the team to victory in Super Bowl LV. With the seven-time Super Bowl champion retired for good, he is keen on building his business empire. Doing so would reunite the teacher and the apprentice in Las Vegas.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tom Brady, the owner, is still competitive, per Jimmy Garoppolo

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Garoppolo shared with the New York Post’s Matt Ehalt the feeling of reuniting with the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player. The former Eastern Illinois standout shared:

“Not weird. It was cool seeing him in the locker room. Same old dude. Dude loves ball; you could tell the competitor in him is coming out a little bit, even for just a preseason game. I mean, he’s telling us to go ruin their day.”

“It was nice having him around, man. He’s good vibes; he’s good people. It’s only going to do good for our organization having a winner like that around.”

Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.5 million contract to join the Las Vegas Raiders this season. Joining the AFC West squad also reunited him with head coach Josh McDaniels, their offensive coordinator during their Patriots days.

However, his Raiders contract was in jeopardy because of his foot injury last season. Addendum G in his latest contract states that the Raiders owe him nothing if team physicians won’t clear him from the injury.

Now that he will replace Derek Carr as the Raiders starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo can gain unlimited football wisdom from Tom Brady. Getting those pointers is vital because they compete in one of the league’s toughest divisions.

Meanwhile, buying into the Raiders is just one of Tom Brady’s investments among sports teams. He purchased a minority ownership stake with the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces from majority owner Mark Davis. The five-time Super Bowl MVP also invested in Birmingham F.C.

Jimmy Garoppolo has talented players around him

Garoppolo won’t be empty-handed when he directs plays from behind center for the Las Vegas Raiders. He will have All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, who had 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first season apart from Aaron Rodgers.

Running back Josh Jacobs is also in the mix after agreeing to a one-year, $12 million contract. Jacobs led the league with 1,653 rushing yards last season, with 12 touchdowns.

Jimmy Garoppolo will also throw passes to Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Renfrow, and tight end Austin Hooper.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #9) Which NFL team was originally known as the New England Patriots before changing their name? (#8 Ans - Doug Flutie) Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens New York Titans Boston Bulldogs 664 votes