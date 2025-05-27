Raiders' AJ Cole drops 4-word message after signing record-breaking $15,800,000 contract extension

AJ Cole has secured himself a historic deal, and he cannot be any happier about it. On Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders were reported to have given the two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler a four-year, $15.8-million extension - the biggest contract for a punter in NFL history.

Taking to his social media, he wrote:

"Raider Nation for life !!!!!"

Before the development, Cole had been scheduled to enter the final year of his current contract. Ever since he joined the Raiders as a free agent in 2019, he has punted 374 times for 18,193 yards, averaging 48.6 yards per punt and breaching the 20-yard marker 168 times.

AJ Cole reflects on career after historic extension

The Raiders have been known for their rich history with punters, especially during the period since their last Super Bowl run that has seen players at that position become rare bright spots on squads with terrible offenses. First, it was Shane Lechler, then it was Marquette King.

But in an alternate world, AJ Cole might have been doing something else instead of displacing the underperforming Johnny Townsend. He told Jordan Schultz:

"There was a point where I thought football might be over. After the draft, doubt started to creep in. I went into the Raiders rookie tryout thinking, ‘These might be the last three days of football I ever get.’ So I enjoyed every second—and I’ve been doing that for six years now."

And he already had a backup plan in case he did not make it: a job with IBM in Raleigh, where he had attended college at NC State. However, he immediately impressed Jon Gruden and was eventually named the new punter, with Townsend being waived, and eventually turned down the IBM job a week before the first game of the season. Looking back, he concluded:

"Being the last Oakland Raider and the first Vegas punter means a lot to me. The history at this position in this organization is unlike anything else—and the fans really get it. I love the organization, I love the fans and I love Las Vegas. I told my agents: I want to be here for a long time. I want to play until I’m 40. I want to play forever."

Cole and the Raiders begin the 2025 season against the New England Patriots on September 7. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET/10 am PT on CBS.

