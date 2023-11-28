Following yesterday's 31-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson threw a jab at the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

After gaining an early 14-0 lead in the first half, the Raiders were outscored 31-3 and suffered their second-straight loss. With the win, Mahomes has improved his record to 10-1 vs. the Raiders in head-to-head matchups.

Following the loss, Robertson threw shade by telling the media the Raiders have better players than the Chiefs.

Robertson said during his postgame media interview:

“We have lost a couple of them this season, but for me, this one hurts a little bit because I know we are better than that team. I know we have more dawgs; I know we are better than that team. I’m just pissed off we couldn’t get the win. We put the work in. We know we are better than that team.”

Robertson then continued by saying the Chiefs didn't do anything special, just Mahomes finding ways to make plays.

“They didn’t out-scheme us anything. It was just 15 running around and finding open spots and throwing the ball. Same s*** since I was a rookie. We have to find a way, especially when we go up like that. We have to step on their throats — on both sides of the ball.”

Davante Adams blames the Raiders' not being to execute as the reason they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs

Davante Adams during Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

Amik Robertson wasn't the only Las Vegas Raider who thought the Chiefs didn't do anything special yesterday. Davante Adams blamed the loss on the team not executing after a 14-0 lead. He also said they lost because of their own mistakes.

“No disrespect to them, but it was more about what we were doing. We didn’t really execute the way that we had been earlier. We have to do a better job of sticking to the things that got us to that point and find a way to finish."

With the loss, the Raiders fell to 5-7 and third place in the AFC West division. With the victory, the Chiefs improved to 8-3 and are in the driver's seat of the AFC West lead.

It's been a few years since the Raiders have beaten Mahomes and the Chiefs, and it's understandable to see Raiders players angry after another loss to their rival.

