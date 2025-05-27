Brock Bowers spent the weekend enjoying a musical evening with his girlfriend, Cameron Rose. On Monday, Rose shared a glimpse of the off-season night out on her Instagram account.

She posted several pictures and videos of the evening with her NFL beau. The couple attended the Noah Kahan concert. In one of the stories, Cameron Rose shared a video of the renowned American singer with a caption in which she wrote:

"The most beautiful performance"

Raiders' Brock Bowers and gf Cameron Rose enjoy offseason night out at Noah Kahan concert/@rosesnewell

Cameron Rose shared a selfie, enjoying her drink in another IG story. She posted the snap with two white heart emojis.

For the fun-filled evening, Cameron Rose styled in a white-colored dress, clubbing it with goggles.

Brock Bowers and Cameron Rose are both from California and recently completed their graduation. They have been together since their school days and attended the prom together in 2021. However, they studied at different schools.

Brock Bowers’ girlfriend celebrates her graduation

On May 18, Cameron Rose posted a picture of the graduation ceremony on her Instagram account. She shared a couple of pictures of herself along with a caption that reads:

"Thank you for being the reason 2,500 miles didn’t feel so far @utknoxville"

Cameron Rose wore a beautiful white dress for her graduation day. She shared a picture of herself with a graduation black gown and a cap, along with several other snaps.

Cameron Rose graduated from the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, as per her LinkedIn profile. She holds a degree in marketing.

Meanwhile, Brock Bowers also completed his graduation earlier this month and he shared a few glimpses of the convocation ceremony on his Instagram account on May 10.

On the graduation day, Brock Bowers attended the ceremony in a white shirt and black pants and also wore the graduation gown, pairing it with a black cap and white shoes.

Although he officially graduated in 2025, Brock Bowers joined the NFL in 2024. He was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 13th pick of the first round in the 2024 NFL Draft and recorded 112 receptions and 1,194 receiving yards in his rookie season. After his impressive rookie season, he is preparing for his second NFL season.

