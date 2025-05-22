Raiders' Brock Bowers makes his feelings known about rookie Ashton Jeanty after first training session together

Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty are two of the Las Vegas Raiders' most important offensive players heading into the 2025 NFL season. Bowers was their first-round pick in the 2024 draft, while Jeanty was their first selection in the 2025 draft.

Boise State Broncos product Jeanty just completed his first training session with the Raiders, and Bowers was impressed. According to Jesse Merrick, Brock Bowers has this to say about his new teammate.

"He’s a beast. He’s quick, he’s fast, he’s rocked up"

These are ringing endorsements from the All-Pro tight end, who looks forward to sharing the Gridiron with the physical running back. Both players figure to play a major part in the Raiders' rebuild under new head coach Pete Carroll and minority owner Tom Brady.

The Raiders have been active in the offseason, adding two-time Pro Bowler quarterback Geno Smith via trade and a couple of experienced players through free agency. They also selected Jeanty and other promising rookies in the 2025 draft.

What's next for Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers?

The Raiders selected Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick of the 2025 draft. Jeanty was fresh off a collegiate football career that saw him break numerous records and finish second in the 2024 Heisman Trophy voting. He was the first running back taken off the board in 2025.

Jeanty is expected to play a major role in the Raiders' offense from day one. His rushing ability seems generational, while his catching skill is on par with some of the better pass-catching RBs in the league. Ashton Jeanty will be the Raiders' RB1 from his first game at the professional level.

Brock Bowers is coming off one of the best tight end rookie campaigns in NFL history. The former Georgia Bulldogs star earned first-team All-Pro nods in Year 1 after posting a stat line of 112 receptions, 1,194 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 17 games.

Brock Bowers thrived in Antonio Pierce's offense in his debut campaign, and it's expected that he'll only get better with Pete Carroll as the Raiders' new head coach. Hence, expect the dynamic pass catcher to keep torching defenders in his sophomore campaign as the Raiders aim to make their first postseason appearance since 2021.

