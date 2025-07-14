Raiders' Brock Bowers reveals true feelings on being ranked No. 1 TE heading into 2025 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders took Brock Bowers with the 13th overall pick, and he had a dominant rookie season.

After his dominant rookie season, Bowers was ranked as the NFL's best tight end by NFL executives in a poll by ESPN. Bowers became the first player since ESPN began doing the rankings to be the No. 1-ranked player at their position after their rookie season.

"Great person, hard worker, instinctive, great hands, matchup problem due to his speed and athleticism with elite [run after catch] ability," an NFC executive said.

Added an NFL coordinator: "He sort of just floats around out there. Game comes naturally to him."

After Bowers was ranked as the No. 1 tight end, he was asked about it and tried to tone it down.

"That is cool, we will see how it goes. It doesn't mean anything at the beginning of the year," Bowers said.

Bowers didn't seem to care that he is considered the best tight end in the NFL going into the season, as he wants to be considered the best tight end after the year ends.

Entering his second season, Bowers is looking to be a focal point of the Raiders' offense and help Las Vegas make the playoffs.

Brock Bowers raves about Raiders' coach Pete Carroll

Brock Bowers is entering his second season and will have a new coach in 2025.

The Raiders hired Pete Carroll in the offseason, and Bowers is eager to learn from him and play for him.

"He [Carroll] brings the energy, he brings the juice," said Bowers, via SI. "So it has been awesome being a part of that, and hopefully we get something special going in Vegas. I feel like we are coming together as a team; we brought some new guys in. And coach Carroll has been awesome. So I have been excited.

"He sees him out there wrestling people and hyping everyone up, and we have shoot offs in the team meetings sometimes. He gets people going, pretty fun."

Bowers is coming off a rookie season where he recorded 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and 5 touchdowns. He was named an All-Pro Bowl and Pro Bowler last season.

Bowers and the Raiders would open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the New England Patriots.

