Raiders CB Jack Jones breaks silence on going full Grinch and faking giving TD ball young Chiefs fan

The Las Vegas Raiders claimed defensive back Jack Jones off waivers last month. Since then, he has made an impact during the team’s winning streak. The former Arizona State standout had a 16-yard interception return for a touchdown in their dominating Week 15 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
A week later, he returned a pass thrown by Patrick Mahomes for a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown. While that play helped the Raiders defeat their AFC West rivals, Jones is criticized for his gesture after crossing the end zone.
Jack Jones clears his intentions after taking back the ball intended for a young fan
Former Major League Baseball pitcher and Kansas City Chiefs fan Brad Ziegler tweeted about Jack Jones, saying:
“Jack Jones wins the Biggest Prick in the Entire NFL Award. Offers a ball to a kid, then pulls it away when the kid reaches for it.”
Jones got his second pick of the season on first-and-10 from the Chiefs’ 25-yard line with 4:48 left in the first half. After getting the six points, he went to the stands, giving the ball to a young fan. However, he pulled the ball back when the kid tried to grab it.
However, the 2019 First Team All-Pac-12 member responded to Ziegler:
“I didn’t snatch that ball from the kid it was from that blac dude who tried to take it watch it again lollipop”
While Jones’ Week 15 pick-six was a small part of their scoring onslaught, the Las Vegas Raiders needed his Week 16 interception return for a touchdown to complete an upset against the Chiefs.
Jack Jones and the Raiders defense saved the day
Las Vegas didn’t generate an offensive touchdown, while quarterback Aidan O’Connell finished with only nine completions for 62 yards. Running back Zamir White had 145 yards but didn’t cross the goal line.
The defense made up for the Raiders’ offense’s futility, scoring two touchdowns in eight seconds. Bilal Nichols returned a fumble for an eight-yard touchdown before Jack Jones made the interception on Patrick Mahomes. A two-point conversion by Brandon Bolden plus two Daniel Carlson field goals gave Las Vegas 20 points.
Conversely, the Raiders had 246 passing yards and a touchdown catch by Justin Watson. Isiah Pacheco added another touchdown run, but that was all the Chiefs could generate.
Aside from the scoring plays from Jones and Nichols, the defensive front kept their pressure against the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player. Robert Spillane led the team with 11 tackles, while Malcolm Koonce had three sacks.
The victory kept the Raiders’ playoff hopes alive as they improved to 7-8. The Raiders will try to extend their winning streak to three games when they visit the Indianapolis Colts next week.