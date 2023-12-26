Raiders CB Jack Jones breaks silence on going full Grinch and faking giving TD ball young Chiefs fan

The Las Vegas Raiders claimed defensive back Jack Jones off waivers last month. Since then, he has made an impact during the team’s winning streak. The former Arizona State standout had a 16-yard interception return for a touchdown in their dominating Week 15 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

A week later, he returned a pass thrown by Patrick Mahomes for a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown. While that play helped the Raiders defeat their AFC West rivals, Jones is criticized for his gesture after crossing the end zone.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jack Jones clears his intentions after taking back the ball intended for a young fan

Former Major League Baseball pitcher and Kansas City Chiefs fan Brad Ziegler tweeted about Jack Jones, saying:

“Jack Jones wins the Biggest Prick in the Entire NFL Award. Offers a ball to a kid, then pulls it away when the kid reaches for it.”

Expand Tweet

Jones got his second pick of the season on first-and-10 from the Chiefs’ 25-yard line with 4:48 left in the first half. After getting the six points, he went to the stands, giving the ball to a young fan. However, he pulled the ball back when the kid tried to grab it.

However, the 2019 First Team All-Pac-12 member responded to Ziegler:

“I didn’t snatch that ball from the kid it was from that blac dude who tried to take it watch it again lollipop”

Expand Tweet

While Jones’ Week 15 pick-six was a small part of their scoring onslaught, the Las Vegas Raiders needed his Week 16 interception return for a touchdown to complete an upset against the Chiefs.

Jack Jones and the Raiders defense saved the day

Las Vegas didn’t generate an offensive touchdown, while quarterback Aidan O’Connell finished with only nine completions for 62 yards. Running back Zamir White had 145 yards but didn’t cross the goal line.

The defense made up for the Raiders’ offense’s futility, scoring two touchdowns in eight seconds. Bilal Nichols returned a fumble for an eight-yard touchdown before Jack Jones made the interception on Patrick Mahomes. A two-point conversion by Brandon Bolden plus two Daniel Carlson field goals gave Las Vegas 20 points.

Conversely, the Raiders had 246 passing yards and a touchdown catch by Justin Watson. Isiah Pacheco added another touchdown run, but that was all the Chiefs could generate.

Aside from the scoring plays from Jones and Nichols, the defensive front kept their pressure against the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player. Robert Spillane led the team with 11 tackles, while Malcolm Koonce had three sacks.

The victory kept the Raiders’ playoff hopes alive as they improved to 7-8. The Raiders will try to extend their winning streak to three games when they visit the Indianapolis Colts next week.

Predict And Win × Game Rules Prizes How to Play Join our free-to-play NFL prediction game & stand a chance to win incredible prizes Login is mandatory to be eligible for prizes Terms & Conditions For more information, check out our For Top 10 on the Leaderboard How to claim prize + - Only Top 10 ranked winners in the Leaderboard are eligible for rewards 1. Winners will have to update their phone number and email ID on their profile page before 1st April 2024. Not doing so, will make them ineligible for prizes. 2. Sportskeeda's team will contact the winners (from email-id: [email protected] ) on their updated email ID after 1st April. Please note that next set of instructions will be sent to the updated Email IDs only. Steps to Update Profile Details 1. Click on your profile icon as shown in the screenshot. 2. Click "Manage Your Profile". 3. Go to Edit Profile and scroll down to update your Email ID & Phone Number.