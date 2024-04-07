Raiders CB Jack Jones hits back at Patriots fans for commenting about Mac Jones: "Ya'll think ya'll run the world"

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones has lashed out at New England Patriots fans for how they treated Mac Jones during his time there.

The QB struggled and was eventually shipped out for a sixth-round pick, but Jones believes fans played a role.

Via NESN, Jones went on a bit of a rampage on X as well as Instagram Live:

“Pats fans didn’t like that comment LOL stop acting like yall run the world and players don’t f**k up. Players f**k up and yall don’t run the world. Fan said ‘you would feel the same way (tried to say Mac had a trash season...) let me see a FAN WIN A GAME IN THE NFL."

He continued, daring the average fan to even be able to complete a single pass in an NFL game, implying that they cannot:

“BETTER YET COMPLETE A PASS IN A GAME.. fans (trash) for acting like they can do better than ANY football player on ANY ROSTER.. let players build and develop into their best player on and off the field without the negativity from fans that cheer for the team."

He claimed fans would show love to Jones one day and hate him the next. One day they loved Jones himself and another day, he was labeled a criminal who "walks around with guns."

The cornerback also praised the fanbase he played for after leaving New England: The Las Vegas Raiders:

“Raiders Nation stand tall (through) it all, ups and downs, from the time I been here fans had nothing but good things to say.

"Believe it or not players feel that love from the fans and at the same time we feel the tension too. It’s love forever Raider Nation. Fans build a beast or make a crumb.”

Jones was the subject of many a social media comment, which he didn't appreciate.

Jack Jones made instant impact on Las Vegas Raiders

Jack Jones landed with the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders almost made a late push to get into the playoffs, and it was partially aided by Jack Jones. The player made big plays against the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, two big wins that got the Raiders to within shouting distance of the playoffs.

After he struggled mightily and left the New England Patriots, Jones bounced back in a big way, scoring a touchdown and making some highlight reel plays.