Raiders to consider relocating training camp from Henderson to $165,000 facility

Preparing for the upcoming 2024 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders made major changes during the offseason. They promoted Antonio Pierce as their full-time head coach. He found success last year as their interim head coach, helping the team win five of its final nine games in the 2023 season.

The franchise is also reportedly considering changing locations for its 2024 training camp. They have been hosting it in Henderson, Nevada since their recent move to Las Vegas, but they could be going out of state.

Many reports have indicated they could go to Costa Mesa in southern California for their training camp this year, which will open on July 1st. The Costa Mesa City Council will reportedly meet on May 7th to discuss a one-year contract with the Raiders to use their Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to the City of Mesa News, the franchise will sign a contract, paying the city $165,000 monthly rent to use their facilities. They also have other agreements worked into the deal, including:

Renovations to the complex worth $600,000

Hosting a junior training camp for kids to attend and participate

100 tickets for students to go to a local NFL game

Donating weight training equipment to Costa Mesa High School

A brand new van to be used for transporting local populations in need

Donating $10,000 to local youth sports teams

The details of the deal seem to be beneficial for both sides. Let's see if Costa Mesa approves the contract in the coming days, though it would serve them well to do so.

Raiders' rumored training camp relocation gets support from Costa Mesa mayor

Raider leadership

The proposed move to Costa Mesa for the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders' training camp location is receiving local support. The city's Mayor John Stevens is among the most notable who made a public statement in favor of the change.

"I'm pleased to welcome the Las Vegas Raiders and their loyal fans Raider Nation to the great city of Costa Mesa for training camp this summer. The Raiders and Costa Mesa share a commitment to excellence, and our partnership will greatly benefit the community," he said.

While the deal is yet to close, Mayor Stephens feels it should shortly. A decision could come as early as May 7th after the council meeting.