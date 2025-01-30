Raiders DE Maxx Crosby shares insight into team’s psyche after head coach Pete Carroll joins $6,700,000,000 franchise

Pete Carroll’s hiring in Las Vegas might be exactly what star defensive end Maxx Crosby needed to remain with the Raiders long-term. Earlier this month, Crosby said that plenty of things needed to be discussed regarding his future, adding that he’d hold off on all of that until a new head coach and general manager were named.

That time arrived with Pete Carroll introduced as the new coach last week and John Spytek hired as GM. These two moves by the franchise, which Forbes values at $6.7 billion, appear to have been well-received by the four-time Pro Bowler:

"Just a ton of great energy in the room,” Crosby said on the 'Rush' podcast following the two hirings.

"It was finally good to talk to Pete. I got to talk to him before he got hired; he was actually here for an interview. I got to run into him and [Raiders owner Mark Davis] and got to chop it up with them."

Crosby added that he’s also talked with Spytek since he was brought in and says they’ve had some positive conversations.

Maxx Crosby is “Looking forward to talking more”

While there may be a lot of positive energy in Las Vegas with the Raiders now, Maxx Crosby’s future remains an important topic of discussion. The former Eastern Michigan product has been the subject of numerous trade rumors, while his current contract is something the club will need to address soon.

As things stand, Crosby is tied to the Raiders until the end of the 2026 season, though he has no guaranteed money left on his contract.

"I’m looking forward to talking more. We could all sit down and do that; looking forward to that. It was great,” Crosby said about meeting Spytek, Carroll and their families.

Meanwhile, Maxx Crosby called the reports about him potentially leaving the Raiders merely “clickbait”.

At 27 years old, he’s in the prime years of his NFL career, and it seems unlikely that Carroll would want to part ways with Crosby. In six seasons with the Raiders, Crosby has registered 59.5 sacks, including 7.5 in 2024. While his numbers last season were down significantly in that department from 2023 (14.5), he’s led the Raiders in sacks in every one of his NFL campaigns.

The Raiders have missed the playoffs for the previous three seasons, finishing with a record of 4-13 in 2024.

