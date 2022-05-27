NFL Rumors: Raiders planned Colin Kaepernick workout in advance but didn't want to create 'unnecessary attention'

Colin Kaepernick tends to create quite the media storm for a player who hasn't started a game since the Obama administration. So it's interesting that the Las Vegas Raiders allegedly didn't let anything leak about their workouts with the quarterback.

The former second-round-pick by the San Francsico 49ers famously kneeled during the national anthem in 2016. Intended to be a peaceful in protest against police brutality and racial inequality, the action received an enormous amount of negative feedback. Since that season, the quarterback has been without a team and has periodically attempted to make a comeback.

Las Vegas Head Coach Josh McDaniels was not interested in discussing the quarterback's workout with the franchise at all, lending credence to the idea that the team wanted to be tight-lipped about the test-run.

USA Today's Tyler Dragon gave context to why it was reported the quarterback was having a Las Vegas workout on the same day that it happened. As Dragon relayed, avoiding 'unneccesary attention' was the goal:

"Wednesday’s workout with the Raiders has been in the works for a while. The Raiders and Colin Kaepernick kept things quiet because they didn’t want to create any unnecessary attention, per a source. NFL tryouts typically don’t generate national attention."

Tyler Dragon @TheTylerDragon Tyler Dragon @TheTylerDragon Colin Kaepernick is indeed working out with the Raiders today, a league source confirms. Colin Kaepernick is indeed working out with the Raiders today, a league source confirms. Wednesday’s workout with the Raiders has been in the works for a while. The Raiders and Colin Kaepernick kept things quiet because they didn’t want to create any unnecessary attention, per a source. NFL tryouts typically don’t generate national attention. twitter.com/thetylerdragon… Wednesday’s workout with the Raiders has been in the works for a while. The Raiders and Colin Kaepernick kept things quiet because they didn’t want to create any unnecessary attention, per a source. NFL tryouts typically don’t generate national attention. twitter.com/thetylerdragon…

Colin Kaepernick said he'd be a backup, but analysts still want to see him start

There are obvious pros and cons to signing the former 49er, with his playing time likely to be the primary focus if he does find a franchise willing to give him a chance.

Sports Illustrated @SInow Mike Florio is making waves for his comments about Colin Kaepernick’s potential as a starter in the NFL moving forward trib.al/iQwRTTK Mike Florio is making waves for his comments about Colin Kaepernick’s potential as a starter in the NFL moving forward trib.al/iQwRTTK

On the pro side, you have unmatched media attention, which would in a perfect world translate to increased attendance at games and perhaps even some increased jersey sales. The aforementioned media attention would become a con if the financial windfall didn't follow or, in an even worse scenario, Kaepernick bombs in his new role.

On the con side, signing the polarizing quarterback could have a negative effect on the relationship between some elements of the fanbase and the franchise. Add this to his lack of playing time and you have something of a gamble.

It's clear that Kaepernick wants to start once again, but he did concede on I AM ATHLETE becoming a backup first if need be:

“I know I have to find my way back in. So if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine. But that’s not where I’m staying. And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door.”

Could Kaepernick start in the NFL after so many years away? Based on what he's seen at the Michigan spring game this past April, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio certainly believes so:

“Colin Kaepernick, with time to knock off the rust and prepare, would be better than any option the Seahawks, Panthers, and Texans currently have. He’d be better than any quarterback (sorry TuAnon) that the Dolphins currently have. He’d possibly win the job in Atlanta, too...”

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Colin Kaepernick, with time to knock off the rust and prepare, would be better than any option the Seahawks, Panthers, and Texans currently have. He'd be better than any QB (sorry TuAnon) that the Dolphins currently have. He'd possibly win the job in Atlanta, too. Colin Kaepernick, with time to knock off the rust and prepare, would be better than any option the Seahawks, Panthers, and Texans currently have. He'd be better than any QB (sorry TuAnon) that the Dolphins currently have. He'd possibly win the job in Atlanta, too.

Whether or not any other team will invite the former 49er to a workout remains to be seen. The traction towards a return has never been as evident as it is at the moment since the former NFC Championship-winning quarterback left the league over five years ago.

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Raiders sign Colin Kaepernick? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell