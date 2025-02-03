Raiders draft rumors: 3761-yard, 42-TD star college RB linked to LV after Chip Kelly's hire as offensive coordinator

The 2025 NFL draft is approaching as some teams are finalizing their coaching staff and continuing preparation for April. The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Sunday that they have agreed to terms with Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has agreed to the same position on coach Pete Carroll's staff.

Similar to what happened with now-Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh coming from the Michigan Wolverines, the Raiders are going to be linked to Ohio State Buckeyes players in the 2025 NFL draft. ESPN's Bill Barnwell posted on social media his reaction to the Chip Kelly hiring as he believes the Las Vegas Raiders will draft running back TreVeyon Henderson in the second round.

TreVeyon Henderson had a strong season in the backfield for the national champions as paired with Quinshon Judkins. He finished with 144 carries for 1,016 yards (7.1 yards per attempt) and 10 rushing touchdowns. During his four years at Ohio State, he ran in 42 touchdowns as well as 3,761 yards picked up on the ground.

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to need to get some depth at the running back position as they struggled to find consistency in the backfield after letting running back Josh Jacobs leave as a free agent last season. This offseason, both Ameer Abdullah and Alexander Mattison are unrestricted free agents.

Will TreVeyon Henderson be available for the Las Vegas Raiders?

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of a few teams that are in need of some additional production in their backfield. They finished last in the NFL with only 79.8 rushing yards per game and need to get a massive addition to help boost that number up.

There are some quality running backs in this draft class, such as Ashton Jeanty, Cam Skattebo, Omarion Hampton and Jordan James, to name a few. With teams not wanting to give the running back position a lot of money over the last few seasons, it will be difficult to see many teams consider the running back worth first-round money and with the depth at the position, he should be available by the time the Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock.

