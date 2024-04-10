Raiders draft rumors: Mark Davis greenlights Antonio Pierce to draft QB 'so long as it makes sense'

Raiders owner Mark Davis has given Antonio Pierce the go-ahead to draft a quarterback, as long as it makes sense. The franchise had settled on Jimmy Garoppolo last season but that did not work out. Under their new head coach, who was working in an interim capacity at the time, Aidan O'Connell took over the starting duties.

Now, while that worked out in the short term, Antonio Pierce has said,

"Aidan did a hell of a job last year, but, like any other position on our team, we want to make that as competitive as possible."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That signals they would like to get a new quarterback. But that prospect is made difficult because they have the 13th overall pick currently and most of the top quarterbacks are expected to be taken in the first few picks. Therefore, they must trade up but ensure that they do not pay a ransom to any other team that stops them from building around their new hire. That is where owner Mark Davis' comments become pertinent.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Expand Tweet

Which NFL draft QB makes most sense for Raiders?

If Mark Davis has indeed asked his head coach to draft a quarterback, then Antonio Pierce has to choose who he thinks is the best candidate.

Jayden Daniels makes the most sense because he was coached by Antonio Pierce at Arizona State from 2019 to 2021. But to do so, they will need to climb up in the draft. Beyond Caleb Williams to the Chicago Bears, there is no certainty as to which team would take which player.

Therefore, the Raiders would need to ensure that they can move up to the second spot, just to be sure. Whether the Washington Commanders, who also need a quarterback, will give that spot up remains to be seen.

If the Raiders stay where they are, there is a chance that someone like Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. might be available. If Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels are taken by then and no one else jumps up to draft a quarterback, there is a chance that even J.J. McCarthy might be available. Therefore, Antonio Pierce could decide that someone like McCarthy, Nix, or Penix Jr. is better value considering the draft capital they would otherwise have to spend to trade up.

Whatever happens, Aidan O'Connell is likely to still get a shot with the rookie quarterback sitting behind him and possibly even Gardner Minshew. But unlike other franchises, the Raiders' quarterback room looks set to be competitive for much of the upcoming season.