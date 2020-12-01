Raiders at Falcons score/results: Who won the NFL game on Sunday?

The Atlanta Falcons opened up the floodgates against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season.

Coming into the game on Sunday, both teams had a lot to play for.

The Las Vegas Raiders were playing to stay in the AFC playoff race, coming off a close loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders were sitting in a nice position before the game on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

One to forget. pic.twitter.com/wAiCOAFA9Y — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 29, 2020

The Raiders could've been caught looking ahead against the Atlanta Falcons. The Las Vegas Raiders came out flat against the Falcons and it showed throughout the game. The Falcons defense rattled quarterback Derek Carr early and often.

Las Vegas did not get help from anyone on their offense. The running game only accounted for 40 yards total. Josh Jacobs would only rush for 27 yards against the Falcons on Sunday.

The biggest downfall for the Las Vegas Raiders was their defense. The defense gave up 101 penalty yards. The Raiders offense had 40 penalty yards, giving them a total of 141. Las Vegas had 101 more penalty yards than rushing yards. This is a formula that almost guarantees a loss.

The Atlanta Falcons are making a huge playoff push by winning three of their last four games. The Falcons are moving closer to that final NFC playoff spot with their win on Sunday. Atlanta has been down for a majority of the season but they are getting hot at the right time.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan did commit a turnover in the game but he bounced back from that turnover by throwing two touchdown passes. The Falcons are getting help at the wide receiver position from Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage this season. Julio Jones has not put together a great season. This is due to nagging injuries for the top five NFL wide receiver.

Falcons defense deserves the game ball

The Atlanta Falcons defense stepped up in a big way against the Raiders. The Falcons defense would enter the game sitting at 31st in the NFL when it comes to pass defense. Atlanta silenced those critics by intercepting quarterback Derek Carr and returning it for a touchdown.

The front seven of the Falcons defense also came to play on Sunday. They would get to Derek Carr and force him into three fumbles that were recovered by the defense. The Falcons forced five turnovers against the Raiders.

The Falcons are now 4-2 since firing Dan Quinn. 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/v8qmsEAsSd — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) November 30, 2020

When it comes down to it, the Falcons defense broke down the Raiders offense. They keyed in on the key to the Raiders offense, the running game. Atlanta shut down talented running back Josh Jacobs, who would not reach the end zone and would only rush for 27 yards.

The Falcons defense deserves the game ball for their performance in Week 12. The Falcons defense only gave up three field goals. They held tight end Darren Waller out of the end zone.

The Falcons are starting to heat up and they're not even 100 percent healthy.