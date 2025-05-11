"Starting to lose respect this team" - Raiders fans call out franchise for no Derek Carr appreciation post after QB's retirement

Raiders fans are not happy with the way their franchise is treating Derek Carr's retirement after the New Orleans Saints quarterback announced that he will be retiring after more than a decade in the NFL. He was facing the prospect of another surgery and would not have been fully fit going into the 2025 NFL season. Rather than risk the whole process, the player decided to hang up his cleats.
During his career, Derek Carr made the Pro Bowl four times when he was the starting quarterback for the Raiders. He was nominated three straight years from 2015 to 2017 and again in 2022, in what turned out to be his last season in Las Vegas. The AFC West's franchise's struggles in landing a starting signal-caller since he left have highlighted how they have missed him since they moved on from the rookie they drafted in 2014.
Therefore, fans were hoping that there would be a Derek Carr appreciation post. When none was forthcoming, they took to the Raiders' social media posts on other matters and decided to remind the organization that they felt it was poor on their part. Here are some of the reactions from Instagram.
The reactions kept coming, with some even calling for the Raiders to give a one-day contract to Carr so he could retire with the franchise that drafted him. Others posted images of the quarterback in Las Vegas' uniform.
Derek Carr remembers to thank Raiders in announcing his retirement
While the Raiders have yet to comment on Derek Carr's retirement, the quarterback put out a post on Instagram thanking the franchise, along with the Saints. He thanked the owners, coaches, and opponents before going on to thank the fans. Here's a snippet of what he said in his statement.
""Thank you” doesn’t say enough. To my incredible family and friends thank you for your love and support. To the Raiders and Saints organizations, Mr. Davis and Mrs. Benson thank you for giving me the opportunity to live out a childhood dream."
There's the added intrigue that Tom Brady is now a minority owner in Las Vegas, and there were rumors he had no love for the recently retired quarterback because they chose to keep him instead of trying to get the GOAT in free agency.
Derek Carr has since said that the former Patriots and Buccaneers legend has spoken to him, saying it was not referring to him, but a lack of statement from the Raiders still has their fans up in arms.
