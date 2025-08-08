"Weirdo," "Traitor" - Raiders fans react as Antonio Pierce attends Chiefs camp 1.5 years after making Patrick Mahomes rules

Antonio Pierce once sent men against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on the field, even coming up with eponymous &quot;rules&quot; regarding the star quarterback on Maxx Crosby's The Rush podcast nearly 18 months ago. Now, both sides have seemingly &quot;reconciled&quot; and begun working together.On Wednesday, the former Las Vegas Raiders head coach was spotted talking to defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, under whom he had played at the New York Giants from 2005 to 2009, winning Super Bowl XLII with him:Mockery and anger ensued from Raiders fans:Raider Dom ☠️ @raider_domLINK@MySportsUpdate @HaroldRKuntz3 Weirdo&quot;Traitor,&quot; one sneered.&quot;Weirdo working wth the opps,&quot; another retched.&quot;What a fraud,&quot; another raged.&quot;That’s Bum work right there!!&quot; one jeered.&quot;What a f'n joke. No lifelong Raider &quot;fan&quot; would EVER don Chiefs colors. I have officially lost all respect for AP,&quot; another &quot;proclaimed&quot;.Speaking to the press about Pierce's presence, Spagnuolo said (starts at 02:56 in the video below):“I have a lot of respect for Antonio, and the guys loved having him. He’s given them feedback from a players standpoint, a head coach standpoint, and maybe we will ask him about some Las Vegas Raiders stuff.”Antonio Pierce's comments on &quot;hatred&quot; for the Chiefs, revisitedIt was Christmas Day 2023. The Raiders, coming off a historic 63-21 destruction of the Los Angeles Chargers, were visiting the Chiefs. The atmosphere around Arrowhead Stadium was overwhelming, and that was not to mention Taylor Swift's presence, which added more luster to the game.Yet Antonio Pierce, in just his seventh game as (interim) head coach, masterminded a major 26-14 upset win. Patrick Mahomes was sacked four times and surrendered touchdowns on consecutive turnovers in the second quarter - a lost fumble to Bilal Nichols, then an interception to Jack Jones.After the game, the former linebacker, who grew up idolizing the Silver and Black, commented:&quot;There's a difference between dislike and hatred. There's a hatred for the Chiefs. You've got to truly dislike and hate this individual team. We'll be cool now in the offseason. We see them, we're going to shake hands out at a place like this. But between that white lines and the grass, it was on. And these guys did it.&quot;The Raiders were eliminated from playoff contention the following week after a 20-23 loss at the Indianapolis Colts. They finished the 2023 season with a 27-14 win over the Denver Broncos.Pierce would be promoted full-time for 2024, but the team cratered to 4-13, leading to his firing.