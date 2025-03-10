The New England Patriots started their 2025 free agency by signing linebacker Robert Spillane. The deal is valued at three years and $38 million, as Mike Vrabel's team invested heavily in the defense to upgrade the roster.

Ad

Spillane developed into a star linebacker during his time with the Las Vegas Raiders. He had previous stints with the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers after he went undrafted in the 2018 NFL draft.

Las Vegas fans on Reddit were unhappy to see him leave the team. As the Raiders finished 4-13 in 2024, one of the few bright spots on the roster was Spillane, who blossomed as an off-ball starter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Just fell to my knees in cellblock B," one fan wrote.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Comment byu/jimmyhoffasbrother from discussion innfl Expand Post

Ad

Comment byu/jimmyhoffasbrother from discussion innfl Expand Post

Ad

"Tone setter, locker room guy, immediate fan favorite because he tackles so hard," another fan wrote.

"Curious to see the contract. Bummer we couldn't keep him. He's an easy dude to cheer for, treat him well Pats fans," a fan commented.

Spillane finished the 2024 season with 158 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, three quarterback hits, two interceptions and two sacks.

Ad

Patriots go on free agency frenzy on the first day of signings

New England did not waste any time bolstering its defense. Spillane was the first Patriots signing in 2025, but they upgraded other positions.

They signed defensive tackle Milton Williams to a four-year $104 million contract, per Sports Illustrated. The $26 million average puts him as one of the best-paid defensive players in the league. Williams was a 2025 Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ad

They also signed cornerback Carlton Davis to a three-year $60 million deal from the Detroit Lions. New England Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams worked for the Lions in 2024 and knows how valuable he can be for a man-heavy defense.

Another key deal done by the Patriots on Monday involved the other side of the ball. They signed offensive tackle Morgan Moses to a three-year deal from the New York Jets. Moses, a veteran tackle, will help improve the protection of second-year QB Drake Maye, whose offensive line struggled during his rookie season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.