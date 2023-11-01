Raiders fans start burning Jimmy Garoppolo jerseys as pressure mounts on $33,750,000 QB 

When the Raiders got rid of Derek Carr and brought in Jimmy Garoppolo, the reason given was simple. Josh McDaniels' previous system with the New England Patriots was not conducive to the way Carr was playing.

At the end of last season, he was benched despite leading them to the playoffs when Rich Bisaccia was the head coach the year prior to that. Jarrett Stidham was given an opportunity, since he came from the New England Patriots system as well and put in some decent performances. But he was traded to divisional rivals, the Denver Broncos, and Carr departed for the New Orleans Saints, as Jimmy Garoppolo was supposed to be the guy for the Raiders.

He had done well with the San Francisco 49ers and led them to Super Bowl and NFC Championship appearances. He also knew the Patriots systems having begun his career there. He was given a $33.75 million guaranteed signing amount, subject to him passing a medical prior to Week 1, which he did.

Since then things have gone downhill. The Raiders are 3-5 for this season and joint bottom with the Denver Broncos in the AFC West. That has now caused the team's fans to burn his jerseys in frustration as they believe he is incapable of being their franchise quarterback.

It has been a rough season for Jimmy Garoppolo with the Raiders

Jimmy Garoppolo has been unable to establish any rapport with his wide receivers. Davante Adams' frustration yesterday was palpable as he threw his helmet on the sideline.

The statistics bear out the reality as well. The Raiders quarterback has nine interceptions this season. He has just played six games and thrown a pick in every single one of them. It is the highest in the league. The next highest interception count for the same number of games belong to Ryan Tannehill and Justin Fields, who have thrown six interceptions.

In terms of total interceptions this season without considering the games played, Jimmy Garoppolo leads Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, who have eight each in eight games. But the other difference is that they have 15 and 17 touchdown passes, respectively, while the Raiders quarterback just has seven.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback throws for 282.3 yards per game on average and the Buffalo Bills player follows close behind with 270.6 yards per game. Jimmy Garoppolo, meanwhile, is averaging 200.8 passing yards per game. It explains the disparity why the other teams are looking to the playoffs but the Raiders are consigned to this being a lost season.