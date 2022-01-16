"Refs trying to screw the Raiders" - NFL fans left outraged over controversial whistle blown by refs during Bengals TD drive

It only took the opening half of the first game of the NFL playoffs between the Raiders and the Bengals, but a controversial call has fans up in arms over the outcome. The play in question should have been dead immediately due to an erroneous whistle, but the missed call allowed the Cincinnati Bengals to score a critical touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL Twitter reacts to blown call in Bengals/Raiders Wild Card game
For whistles in error, the NFL rules state that the play should be called dead. This rule intends for there not to be any ambiguity with regards to whether a play is dead. The league intended for any whistle, even ones blown in error, to signal the end of the play so that no one would be hurt or have an unfair advantage.
Even the commentators agreed that the controversial missed call unfairly impacts the Raiders:
It appeared that by not blowing the play dead due to the whistle, some of the Raiders’ defenders thought the play was over and did not stay in coverage:
Raiders fans say rules are rules, until the league doesn’t follow its own rules
There are two sides to every coin, and one Twitter user thought that an erroneous whistle shouldn’t mean the play is automatically over (even if the NFL’s rules states otherwise):
If the game goes the Bengals’ way, they will probably pretend that there was no whistle either.
Seinfeld memes have been trending over the last few days, but this GIF appropriately displays what all non-Raiders fans feel about the missed call:
Death, taxes, and controversial NFL playoffs refereeing.
Conspiracy theories, especially ones involving the Las Vegas Raiders, are always fun.
Saints fans never forget. Raiders fans still remember The Tuck Rule.
Also ReadArticle Continues below