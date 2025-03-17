Raiders GM John Spytek reveals three key traits he’s looking for in future draft picks

The Las Vegas Raiders know exactly what they're looking for in players they're interested in drafting. Raiders general manager John Spytek divulged as much during a recent sit-down interview ahead of April's 2025 NFL Draft.

Spytek suggested that there are three key traits that Las Vegas is looking for in its players - speed, size, and explosivity. First and foremost, Spytek said that his biggest priority is bringing some stability back to the organization.

“I see a lot of really quality football players in here, and the one thing that they haven't had is stability. You know, that's up to beating myself right now is to give some stability to this franchise so these guys can compete, and we just got to keep building and add more of those people here, and we'll get a chance to be playing. And then when it matters, we want fast, big, explosive players, and we will find those too.”

The Raiders currently hold the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While some believe the Raiders may look at a quarterback for that position, others believe they could simply take the best player available on the board. Las Vegas traded for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, reuniting him with new head coach Pete Carroll in 2025. Carroll and Smith served as a quarterback-head coach duo in Seattle from 2022 to 2023.

Pete Carroll bringing a new culture to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025

In 2024, Pete Carroll stepped down as Seattle Seahawks head coach and moved into an advisory role instead. Now, he has signed on to head coach the Las Vegas Raiders, who finished 4-13 last season for a dead-last finish in the AFC West.

Carroll is making some big changes to the Raiders, including bringing on Chip Kelly, who is fresh off of a national championship victory at the collegiate level with the Ohio State Buckeyes, as his new offensive coordinator.

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders-Press Conference - Source: Imagn

The organization also made sure to maintain one of their star defensive players for Carroll's regime, as they inked defensive end Maxx Crosby to a three-year, $106.5 million extension. Las Vegas seems to be getting all of their ducks in a row to put Carroll and the company in a position where they can win and compete now.

In a division that includes talented rosters such as the Las Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, and reigning AFC Champions the Kansas City Chiefs - they certainly have a lot of ground to make up.

