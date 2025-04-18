Raiders GM John Spytek speaks out on drafting RB amid Ashton Jeanty buzz

Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek has discussed the importance of the running back position at a recent press conference.

NFL analyst Ari Meirov took to X on Friday to share the video of Spytek's comments, one where the general manager made clear his appreciation for the running back position.

"I mean, we just saw Saquon Barkley just change the Eagles in one year. Now they had a great team around them. And, you know, it was adding an elite player. And I think when you sit where we sit, I mean, the idea is to add elite players at any position. And I don't, I don't try to devalue any certain position."

Spytek then continued by highlighting how his experiences have made him value the running back position.

"There's certain ways to build a team, and I just, I don't know where we got to a place where we don't feel like running backs are valued. I come from the University of Michigan to my core, and those guys were certainly really valued there. So it's hard for me to get away from that."

The news is notable as the Raiders have been heavily linked to selecting a running back in the 2025 NFL Draft, potentially as early as the first round. More specifically, the Las Vegas franchise have been rumored to be interested in Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick of the selection process.

The Raiders had the worst rushing yards per game in the NFL in 2024, averaging only 79.8 per contest.

Will the Raiders select Ashton Jeanty?

Jeanty is one of the most complete running back prospects in recent NFL Draft memory and has been projected as a more complete prospect than Saquon Barkley coming out of college. He had over 2,700 total yards and had 30 total touchdowns in 2024 for the Broncos.

In NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's recent 2025 NFL mock draft 3.0, the Raiders used their No. 6 overall pick to select Jeanty. Jeremiah noted how "The Raiders can take some pressure off of Geno Smith by adding Jeanty, who is one of the top three players in the draft."

The addition of Jeanty in the Raiders offense would instantly make Las Vegas one of the most exciting unit's in the entire league, as the Las Vegas franchise already has Geno Smith at QB and Brock Bowers at TE.

