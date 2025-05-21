Raiders GM reveals how Bucky Irving influenced Ashton Jeanty's draft pick in Round 1

Ashton Jeanty has been in the spotlight for the Las Vegas Raiders since he was the team's first-round pick this year. The running back is expected to play a critical role for the team in his rookie season.

On Tuesday, Raiders general manager John Spytek recalled how Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving influenced him to take Jeanty with the No. 6 pick.

"I always think of RBs like Bucky Irving last year — the first man can’t tackle me," Spytek said. "Bucky proved that. And Ashton has great feet, great vision, and he’s a nightmare to tackle in the open field for LBs and DBs. And when you come up 31 yards short of Barry Sanders? You’ve got my attention. … We want to be a physical and violent football team."

The Buccaneers drafted Irving in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft. The RB had a solid rookie season, recording 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns on 207 carries, along with 392 yards on 47 receptions across 17 regular-season games.

Irving helped the Buccaneers win the NFC South division with a 10-7 record. He was also named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

Many questioned whether Irving would be a success in the league due to his 5'10" stature, being slightly shorter than the average NFL running back. However, his strong rookie campaign has quelled those concerns.

Jeanty, who is 5'8", is facing a similar issue. However, the former Boise State running back will be eager to impress with the Raiders.

Ashton Jeanty gets lucrative rookie contract from Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty - Source: Imagn

According to Spotrac, Ashton Jeanty landed a four-year, $35.89 million rookie contract from the Raiders. He received a $22,746,044 signing bonus and will receive his entire $35,895,812 in guaranteed money.

Jeanty also has an option for a fifth year in his rookie contract that could keep him at Las Vegas through the 2029 season.

In his final college season, Jeanty racked up 2,601 yards and 29 rushing touchdowns on 374 carries, while also contributing 138 yards and a touchdown on 23 receptions. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting for the 2024 season.

