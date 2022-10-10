Las Vegas Raiders injury report and updates on Derek Carr, Jayon Brown, Foster Moreau and Sam Webb

The Las Vegas Raiders will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 5 clash at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels will be happy to have some of his key players returning to the fold for this blockbuster AFC West matchup.

Receiver Hunter Renfrow and linebacker Denzel Perryman returned to full practice on Saturday. The duo are likely to start for Las Vegas, who are fourth in the AFC West with a 1-3 record.

Their injury report revealed that Jayon Brown has been ruled out for the clash against the Chiefs. Brown was downgraded to a non-participant on Friday with a hamstring injury. The linebacker has 22 tackles and three assisted tackles in three games this season. Blake Martinez is expected to start in place of Brown on Monday.

Tashan Reed @tashanreed #Raiders LB Jayon Brown (hamstring) is officially out for Monday. TE Foster Moreau (knee) and CB Sam Webb (hamstring) are questionable. Everybody else is ready to roll against the Chiefs. #Raiders LB Jayon Brown (hamstring) is officially out for Monday. TE Foster Moreau (knee) and CB Sam Webb (hamstring) are questionable. Everybody else is ready to roll against the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, tight end Foster Moreau returned to practice on Saturday following a knee injury. He is listed as questionable on the injury report card. Cornerback Sam Webb is also listed as questionable. He suffered a hamstring injury and had limited practice throughout the week.

Star quarterback Derek Carr will start on Monday night. Carr has racked up 1,038 passing yards and six touchdowns this season, while throwing four interceptions.

Player Position Injury Status Jayon Brown LB Hamstring Out Foster Moreau TE Knee Questionable Sam Webb CB Hamstring Questionable

Las Vegas Raiders hope to upset high-flying Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas QB Derek Carr

Las Vegas got their first win of the season in Week 4, when they beat the Denver Broncos 32-23. However, they will face a stern test on Monday when they come up against the Chiefs, who boast one of the finest rosters in the league.

Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs recorded 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Week 4. Receiver Davante Adams was once again a useful outlet with nine receptions for 101 total yards. Jacobs, Adams and Carr will have to be at their best if the Raiders are to leave Kansas City with a win. The Chiefs have had a strong start to their season with three wins and one defeat and they lead the AFC West.

With so much on the line for Las Vegas, they need to do everything they can to win this game. A win puts them back in the race for the West and the playoffs, while a loss puts them at 1-4 and in real trouble. We will see what happens in this exciting AFC West matchup.

