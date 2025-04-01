  • home icon
Raiders insider drops latest update on Hunter Renfrow reunion in Las Vegas as WR eyes comeback

By Param Nagda
Modified Apr 01, 2025 04:39 GMT
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Imagn
Raiders insider drops latest update on Hunter Renfrow reunion in Las Vegas as WR eyes comeback - Source: Imagn

After a disappointing 2024 season, which finished 4-13, the Las Vegas Raiders revamped their coaching staff, handing the keys to veteran coach Pete Carroll. The 73-year-old has been tasked with rebuilding the roster and he has focused primarily on rebuilding the defense, with the addition of quarterback Geno Smith being their biggest offensive move.

As critical as landing the veteran was, Las Vegas has plenty of holes on offense. Among the areas they need to address is the receiver room, which is lighter after Harrison Bryant left in free agency to join the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Raiders need another reliable set of hands and could bring a familiar face to fill the hole. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who retired at the end of the 2023 season, is reportedly eyeing a comeback and is keen on rejoining Las Vegas. According to NFL insider Vic Tafur:

"Hunter Renfrow visited with Spytek and Carroll last week, motivated to return to playing field after year off. No urgency, but wouldn’t rule a return out."

Hunter Renfrow stats: WR was a star-in-the-making

Hunter Renfrow spent his five-year career with the Raiders. He caught 49 passes on 71 targets for 605 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie year. He had another strong showing in his sophomore season, catching 56 passes for 656 yards and two touchdowns.

Renfrow's 2021 campaign was the best of his career. In his third year with the Raiders, he caught 103 passes on 128 targets for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. His stellar display earned him a Pro Bowl nod.

Many believed the wide receiver's upward trajectory would continue but that wasn't the case. Injuries limited him to only 10 games in the 2022 season and he did not perform as well as he had when he did play. He caught 36 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns.

Renfrow's 2023 campaign was by some distance the worst of his career. He recorded only 25 catches for 255 yards and finished a season without a touchdown for the first time. He retired after that dismal campaign, but after a year on the sidelines, the 29-year-old is ready for a return.

