Raiders' Jakobi Meyers labelled 'most underrated wide receiver' for 2025 Fantasy Football

Jakobi Meyers was a bright spot for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024, tallying career-highs in receptions (87) and receiving yards (1,027) despite a woeful quarterback room. Thanks to that performance, he is getting due recognition from at least one major fantasy analyst.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Eric Moody explained why the 2019 UDFA was "one of the most underrated wide receivers" heading into 2025. He wrote in his column:

"Meyers is one of the most underrated wide receivers in fantasy heading into 2025....With Geno Smith now under center in Vegas, Meyers should see more accurate deep and red-zone targets. Though tight end Brock Bowers is the Raiders' top option in the passing game, Meyers is projected for the second-most targets and will be a fixture on the field."

He continued:

"Even if the Raiders run more with highly touted rookie Ashton Jeanty, Meyers' volume and consistency make him a flex with upside and perhaps even a strong WR3. Currently going as the WR44 in fantasy drafts, he's a clear value and belongs on fantasy managers' watch lists."

Insider explains why Raiders should extend Jakobi Meyers

The 2025 season will be a pivotal one for Jakobi Meyers, as it represents the last one of his current contract. Insider Hondo Carpenter believes the new regime of Pete Carroll and John Schneider should extend him for 2026 and beyond.

Speaking on the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider" podcast late last month, the veteran insider warned the organization against "rolling the dice" on their wideout's future (from 34:20 in the video below):

"There is a major market for Jakobi. People have already called the Raiders two years in a row wanting to know if he is available. You've got a guy who does not drop passes. So you run the risk of either franchising him at the end of the year or losing him."

The subject of Meyers' future emerged as a question to him during the offseason - a period that saw punter AJ Cole join defenders Adam Butler and Maxx Crosby in securing long-term extensions. He responded:

"I want to be here for sure, but that's all I can really say on it right now. That's business between us and the top floor, so I'm just gonna hold that one down for now."

The Raiders begin their season on September 7 at Meyers' old team, the New England Patriots. Kickoff is at 1 pm on CBS.

