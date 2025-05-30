"Gotta be some type of drug" - Raiders' Jakobi Meyers stunned by 73-year-old Pete Carroll's energy at Raiders OTAs

Jakobi Meyers will be playing for his third head coach in as many seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025. And he cannot help but be pleasantly surprised by what that man possesses.

At 73 years old, Pete Carroll is the oldest head coach in the NFL. And yet he has not lost the one trait that has come to define him in his career - a youthful energy that has seen him excitedly celebrate touchdowns and wins, among other things.

Meyers was asked about it during OTAs on Thursday. The wideout responded:

“Give a big nod to Pete [Carroll], honestly. I don’t know how he's doing it, honestly. There’s gotta be some type of drug out there or something. That boy got a lot of energy. I truly respect it, how he keeps the guys going, cause it takes a lot to get a lot of grown men moving in the right direction.”

Sticking to the subject of former Seattle Seahawks figures, he also had praise for his new quarterback Geno Smith, who joined the team via trade in March:

"I like Geno a lot. He's been real fun. Seeing the way he spin it, seeing the way he go about his business, He been in here every day, which is cool. He know all the playcalls, so when I mess up he can help me out. He a nice vet to have around."

Jakobi Meyers addresses future with Raiders

2024 was a breakout season of sorts for Jakobi Meyers, as he recorded career-highs in receptions (87) and receiving yards (1,027) while remaining clean with zero fumbles and drops.

And as he enters the final year of his contract, he is candid about wanting to join Adam Butler, Maxx Crosby, and AJ Cole in remaining a Raider in the long term. In the same presser, he said:

"I want to be here for sure, but that's all I can really say on it right now. That's business between us and the top floor, so I'm just gonna hold that one down for now."

Meyers is expected to earn $10.5 million in base salary this season, as well as a $245,000 workout bonus.

